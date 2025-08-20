Ipsos announces the appointment of Jean-Laurent Poitou as CEO, effective FROM September 15, 2025, replacing Ben Page, who has held the position since November 2021.
The Board of Directors commends Ben Page for his work and wishes to give the company new strategic momentum to accelerate its growth.
A graduate of the École Polytechnique, Jean-Laurent Poitou worked for over 30 years at Accenture before heading up Alvarez & Marsal's Digital and Technology Services division for the EMEA region for the past four years. His experience in digital transformation and artificial intelligence will enable Ipsos to strengthen its leading position.
