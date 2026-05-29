This Advisory Board will provide an external perspective and contribute, through its analysis and recommendations, to the market research group's growth strategy as Ipsos rolls out its 'Horizons' plan aimed at building an 'Augmented Ipsos'.

To chair this Advisory Board, the Board of Directors has appointed Eileen Campbell. Having previously served as Global CEO of Millward Brown and Chief Marketing Officer of IMAX, she brings extensive client-side and research expertise to the role.

The recruitment of Advisory Board members has commenced, and the final composition will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The body will bring together AI and technology experts, executives with deep customer experience backgrounds, as well as thought leaders from the scientific, economic, and geopolitical spheres.