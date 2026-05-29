Ipsos establishes Advisory Board

Ipsos has announced the creation of an Advisory Board, a new independent body tasked with advising the Board of Directors and Executive Management on long-term trends impacting the market research sector. The board will be chaired by Eileen Campbell.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/29/2026 at 10:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This Advisory Board will provide an external perspective and contribute, through its analysis and recommendations, to the market research group's growth strategy as Ipsos rolls out its 'Horizons' plan aimed at building an 'Augmented Ipsos'.



To chair this Advisory Board, the Board of Directors has appointed Eileen Campbell. Having previously served as Global CEO of Millward Brown and Chief Marketing Officer of IMAX, she brings extensive client-side and research expertise to the role.



The recruitment of Advisory Board members has commenced, and the final composition will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The body will bring together AI and technology experts, executives with deep customer experience backgrounds, as well as thought leaders from the scientific, economic, and geopolitical spheres.