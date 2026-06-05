Ipsos: Marion Beyret appointed Communications Director

Ipsos has announced the appointment of Marion Beyret as Communications Director, effective June 5, succeeding Caroline Ponsi Khider. She will report to Alexandre Boissy, Deputy CEO of Ipsos. With fifteen years of experience across media, politics, and major international corporations, she will be responsible for steering Ipsos' global communications strategy.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/05/2026 at 12:14 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Marion Beyret will focus on strengthening Ipsos' influence among its stakeholders worldwide, leveraging its network of experts across the group's markets.



Prior to joining Ipsos, Marion Beyret was in charge of communications and public affairs for Stellantis in Europe. There, she orchestrated the strategy for the company's reputation and interests during a period of transformation.



Previously, she headed communications at Air France-KLM, where she notably implemented the group's strategic corporate communications.



Marion Beyret also possesses solid experience within French public institutions, having served in various ministries and at the Presidency of the Republic. She began her career within the communications departments of French media outlets, including France Info and Canal Plus.



A graduate with a Master's degree from Montpellier Business School, she also studied international relations at Xi'an University in China.