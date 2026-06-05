Ipsos: Marion Beyret appointed Communications Director
Ipsos has announced the appointment of Marion Beyret as Communications Director, effective June 5, succeeding Caroline Ponsi Khider. She will report to Alexandre Boissy, Deputy CEO of Ipsos. With fifteen years of experience across media, politics, and major international corporations, she will be responsible for steering Ipsos' global communications strategy.
Marion Beyret will focus on strengthening Ipsos' influence among its stakeholders worldwide, leveraging its network of experts across the group's markets.
Prior to joining Ipsos, Marion Beyret was in charge of communications and public affairs for Stellantis in Europe. There, she orchestrated the strategy for the company's reputation and interests during a period of transformation.
Previously, she headed communications at Air France-KLM, where she notably implemented the group's strategic corporate communications.
Marion Beyret also possesses solid experience within French public institutions, having served in various ministries and at the Presidency of the Republic. She began her career within the communications departments of French media outlets, including France Info and Canal Plus.
A graduate with a Master's degree from Montpellier Business School, she also studied international relations at Xi'an University in China.
Ipsos is one of the world's leading market research companies. Net sales break down by type of customer as follows:
- consumers (49.3%): dissemination of barometric studies (to monitor changes in brand awareness and image), studies to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, market studies, etc. The group also provides media research (including positioning research and audience measurement research for the press, TV, radio and Internet);
- clients and employees (20.5%): including the development of recruitment site studies, employee engagement measures, quality measurement, customer satisfaction and retention;
- citizens (15.4%): dissemination of studies of public opinion trends, studies of changes in lifestyles, etc.;
- physicians and patients (14.8%): development of case studies of the physician network, customer segmentation and targeting, market evaluation, sales force effectiveness, patient flow and satisfaction, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (49.3%), Americas (35.2%) and Asia/Pacific (15.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.