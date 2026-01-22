Ipsos Surges on Paris Stock Exchange After Unveiling "Horizons" Strategic Roadmap

Ipsos jumps 4.19% to EUR 34.34 on the Paris market, well on track for a second consecutive session in the green. The market research specialist unveiled its new strategic roadmap, dubbed "Horizons," ahead of its investor day. The group is targeting average annual organic revenue growth of between 3% and 4% for 2026-2028, with an operating margin of 13.5% in 2028.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/22/2026 at 04:52 am EST

Ipsos has outlined its new roadmap, "Horizons," aiming to accelerate in what it sees as a "rapidly evolving" market and to solidify its leadership position.



The group intends to "set a new pace" by relying on a transformation investment plan of more than one billion euros over five years, carried out primarily through acquisitions and strategic investments, and funded mainly by free cash flow .



Beyond M&A, Ipsos also aims to strengthen execution: the group plans to ramp up team training to support operational capacity improvement programs and enhance its analytical capabilities, in a context where AI and data utilization are becoming central drivers.



In terms of targets, Ipsos is aiming for an annual organic growth rate of 5% or more as early as 2028, combined with a record operating margin forecast of 13.5% that same year.



In the short term, the group has also provided initial guidance for 2025: subject to certification, Ipsos anticipates total revenue of around 2,525 million euros, organic growth of 0.6%, and an operating margin at constant scope of 12.8%.



"The press release confirms organic growth of only 0.6% for fiscal year 2025 (2,525 million euros and a margin of 12.8%) and appears slightly below market expectations in terms of revenue. The company plans to increase its revenue growth to an average of 3% to 4% between 2026 and 2028, then to 5% after that period. This seems to us to be a very slow start, likely reflecting the market research environment, given that the company has invested heavily in panels, AI, and synthetic data, and is seeking to accelerate its services and leverage its international scale," notes British broker Panmure Liberum.



For Oddo BHF, which rates the stock "Outperform," this is an "aggressive growth roadmap." However, the research firm points out that the targets from Ipsos's previous roadmap (presented mid-2022) were not achieved.