Ipsos Surges on Paris Stock Exchange After Unveiling "Horizons" Strategic Roadmap
Ipsos jumps 4.19% to EUR 34.34 on the Paris market, well on track for a second consecutive session in the green. The market research specialist unveiled its new strategic roadmap, dubbed "Horizons," ahead of its investor day. The group is targeting average annual organic revenue growth of between 3% and 4% for 2026-2028, with an operating margin of 13.5% in 2028.
Ipsos has outlined its new roadmap, "Horizons," aiming to accelerate in what it sees as a "rapidly evolving" market and to solidify its
leadership
position.
The group intends to "set a new pace" by relying on a transformation investment plan of more than one billion euros over five years, carried out primarily through acquisitions and strategic investments, and funded mainly by
free cash flow
.
Beyond M&A, Ipsos also aims to strengthen execution: the group plans to ramp up team training to support operational capacity improvement programs and enhance its analytical capabilities, in a context where AI and data utilization are becoming central drivers.
In terms of targets, Ipsos is aiming for an annual organic growth rate of 5% or more as early as 2028, combined with a record operating margin forecast of 13.5% that same year.
In the short term, the group has also provided initial guidance for 2025: subject to certification, Ipsos anticipates total revenue of around 2,525 million euros, organic growth of 0.6%, and an operating margin at constant scope of 12.8%.
"The press release confirms organic growth of only 0.6% for fiscal year 2025 (2,525 million euros and a margin of 12.8%) and appears slightly below market expectations in terms of revenue. The company plans to increase its revenue growth to an average of 3% to 4% between 2026 and 2028, then to 5% after that period. This seems to us to be a very slow start, likely reflecting the market research environment, given that the company has invested heavily in panels, AI, and synthetic data, and is seeking to accelerate its services and leverage its international scale," notes British
broker
Panmure Liberum.
For Oddo BHF, which rates the stock "Outperform," this is an "aggressive growth roadmap." However, the research firm points out that the targets from Ipsos's previous roadmap (presented mid-2022) were not achieved.
Ipsos is one of the world's leading market research companies. Net sales break down by type of customer as follows:
- consumers (49.2%): dissemination of barometric studies (to monitor changes in brand awareness and image), studies to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, market studies, etc. The group also provides media research (including positioning research and audience measurement research for the press, TV, radio and Internet);
- clients and employees (20.7%): including the development of recruitment site studies, employee engagement measures, quality measurement, customer satisfaction and retention;
- physicians and patients (15.2%): development of case studies of the physician network, customer segmentation and targeting, market evaluation, sales force effectiveness, patient flow and satisfaction, etc.;
- citizens (14.9%): dissemination of studies of public opinion trends, studies of changes in lifestyles, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (45.6%), Americas (37.6%) and Asia/Pacific (16.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.