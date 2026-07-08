Finland's IQM Quantum Computers has become the first European quantum-computing player listed on Wall Street. The Nasdaq debut, completed via a SPAC, gives the group fresh firepower to speed up its industrial rollout.

European quantum computing has just gained an American market showcase. The ADS (US-listed certificates) of IQM Quantum Computers began trading on the 'Nasdaq Global Select Market' on July 2 under the symbol IQMX, following the completion of its merger with the SPAC Real Asset Acquisition Corp. Since the listing, the stock is down about 30%, valuing the company at roughly $2.45bn.



IQM positions itself as a 'full-stack' quantum company, controlling a large share of the value chain by designing, manufacturing, and selling complete superconducting quantum computers that integrate processors, control electronics, software, and related services. Its machines can be installed directly at customer sites, including high-performance computing centers, or accessed through its cloud platform.



IQM stands apart from many listed quantum companies by already having commercial activity. The company says it has sold 23 quantum computers, delivered 18 systems, posted 2025 revenue of €31.3m, and holds an order book above €67m.



The listing also strengthens its balance sheet, with pro forma cash of €337m after the transaction. The group has already used its new status to bolster its software layer, acquiring assets from Quantistry, a German specialist in AI-boosted chemical and materials simulations.



The company reports between 200 and 501 employees on LinkedIn, with headcount up 36% year over year.



According to IQM, the next quantum battle will not be fought solely on the number of qubits, but on the ability to turn research into industrial use cases. For investors, IQM offers rare exposure to European quantum computing, but with the familiar risk of a sector where the commercial promise still runs ahead of profitability.