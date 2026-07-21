The two belligerents both appear to believe time is on their side.

A month ago, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding. The text was supposed to lead to the end of hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the start of a 60-day negotiating period to discuss the most complex issues, notably the nuclear file.

However, attacks by the Revolutionary Guards on ships trying to pass through the strait along the Omani coast have led to a resumption of hostilities. For the past two weeks, the US military has carried out strikes aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to continue its attacks against commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz". In retaliation, Iran is once again targeting its Gulf neighbors.

Renewed conflict is not all that surprising then, given that the outlines of the deal signed in Versailles by Donald Trump seemed fairly vague. If you look back at the various statements at the time, Iranians and Americans gave the impression they had not signed the same text.

Playing the same card

In this new phase of the war, each side appears to believe time is working in its favor.

For Iran, Donald Trump will not be able to withstand political pressure. The conflict in Iran is highly unpopular, and its consequences for Americans' daily lives are weighing on the White House occupant's approval ratings. All of this comes less than four months before the midterm elections that look like they will be difficult for Republic

The conflict in Iran is already more unpopular than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan ever were. And that is even though the war in Iraq lasted nearly 9 years and the Afghanistan conflict 20 years. All of this for a president who has always denounced these military interventions and promised not to drag America into "endless wars" again.

For the American president, the deaths of soldiers can also become a political burden. For now, losses remain relatively limited: 17 dead in 5 months of war. But the three deaths in recent days have highlighted how difficult it is for the Pentagon to protect the 50,000 troops deployed in the region.

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Across the aisle, Donald Trump is counting on economic and military pressure. Already badly weakened by the spring bombing campaign, and decades of economic sanctions, the regime's collapse only appeared to be a matter of time. What is certain is that the Iranian population is facing an official inflation rate of 57.7% and recurring power outages.

In military terms, US superiority is clear. Americans control Iranian airspace and can bomb any target. Recently, the strikes have also widened, with some civilian infrastructure (bridges, water desalination plants) hit.

Still, for the Americans, Iran's capacity for disruption has to be reduced to zero: while the Islamic Republic has been heavily hit by the US-Israeli bombings of recent months, it continues to strike American interests in the Gulf and ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Both countries are therefore locked in a kind of race against time, with each believing it can apply greater pressure on the other side.