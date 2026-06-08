Saudi Arabia's trillion-dollar real estate push is reshaping the market overnight. Arriyadh Development Co. is trying its best to keep up.

Published on 06/08/2026 at 05:13 am EDT - Modified on 06/08/2026 at 05:54 am EDT

Saudi Arabia’s government is running the show in real estate at present. With Vision 2030, the government is going all out on modernizing the country, leaving old-school regional real estate developers behind.

Sample this: The state allocated over USD 1.3 trillion in 2024 towards infrastructure and real estate spending to move away from its dependency on oil, based on Knight Frank's Saudi Giga Projects Report.

This trajectory means local companies must pivot towards premium lifestyle hubs or risk obsolescence. Arriyadh, a local commercial real estate developer, is transitioning from traditional wholesale spaces into mixed-use joint ventures. However, the long-term promise of this mixed-use expansion is in sharp contrast with how the current business is funded.

A taxing situation

Revenue looks strong at first glance, although dig beneath the surface and the story gets more complicated. Arriyadh reported Q1 26 revenue of SAR 103.9m, a 48.6% y/y increase from SAR 69.5m a year ago, mostly driven by SAR 33.4m of land sales that weren’t there last year. Note that the core didn’t grow: Rental income, the business's bedrock, slipped slightly to SAR 40.4m (from SAR 41.4m).

Operating profit didn’t keep up with that revenue jump, which is where the numbers start to bite. EBIT came in at SAR 37.2m, up about 17% y/y from Q1 25’s SAR 25.7m.

The culprit is easy to spot: general and administrative expenses jumped to SAR 39.3m, 132.5% y/y jump from SAR 16.9m, partly driven by a SAR 16.8m White Land Tax charge, a government fee on unused urban land in Saudi Arabia.

Net profit landed at SAR 50.5m, a 20% y/y increase, compared with SAR 42.2m last year, thanks to non-operating income like Murabaha returns.

Fall from grace?

Arriyadh’s stock has indeed taked a beating, sitting at SAR 18.2 after a 43.4% slump over the last year. This has left the shares trading miles away from their 52-week high of SAR 35.9. The market cap now sits at SAR 4.3bn (USD 1.2bn), reflecting that slump.

Sure, its FY 27e P/E looks dirt cheap at 8.6x, especially next to its 2-year historical average of 18.7x.

The only analyst who covers the stock has a “Buy” rating on it, with an average target price of SAR 27.9, representing 53% upside potential. The lack of coverage and the sharp de-rating suggest that investors are waiting for consistent earnings.

Out of site

Arriyadh is staring down existential irrelevance as Riyadh’s real estate scene leaves it in the dust. Their old-school public markets and commercial hubs feel out of touch. Even worse, they’re getting bullied by massive, sovereign-backed giants like the Public Investment Fund (PIF). PIF holds all the premium land and has wallets that Arriyadh can't match.

The ongoing geopolitical chaos in the Middle East is another hurdle. If these escalating conflicts scare away the foreign private money Saudi Arabia needs, or mess up global supply chains further, local players are going to feel the squeeze first. An unbacked developer like Arriyadh isn’t strapped with the financial armor to survive a sudden macroeconomic shock.