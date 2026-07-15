Since November 2025, Michael Burry has been casting a suspicious eye on the accounting wizardry behind the AI boom, accusing hyperscalers of stretching the useful lives of their servers and flattering profits in the process. The tale resurfaced in July, as Meta pushed Hyperion's price tag above $50 billion just as bond investors began charging more to finance the AI build-out. We retraced the saga, checked the numbers against company filings and examined whether this juicy accounting case involving one of Wall Street's best-known prophets of doom amounts to aggressive accounting or a legitimate judgment call.

The long-running accounting soap opera surrounding Michael Burry and the AI boom produced another episode on July 13. Gavin Baker, managing partner at Atreides Management and an early investor in Nvidia, Tesla and SpaceX, described the famed short seller's Substack as a "blessing." That same day, Meta said its Hyperion data center in Louisiana would reach 5 gigawatts and require more than $50 billion of investment. The criticism concerned earnings quality, while the industry was committing another few tens of billions of dollars to infrastructure. The timing was enough to put the issue back on the table.

I did try to look elsewhere, and write about something other than AI, but can you really blame a woman… for following the money. The billions led me straight back to AI. Gartner expects worldwide spending tied to the technology to reach $2.52 trillion in 2026, more than twice Switzerland's annual GDP. BNP Paribas estimates that hyperscalers alone will invest about $725 billion this year. The sheer scale pushes AI far beyond the technology sector. It is absorbing capital, influencing aggregate investment and beginning to occupy very real space in the bond market.

For the backstory, the controversy dates to fall 2025. After two years of silence on X, Michael Burry resurfaced in late October with a familiar conviction (another doomsday prophecy) that the AI market was in a bubble. On November 10, he focused on a less theatrical mechanism, boring accounting actually, but highly effective on an income statement: the extension of server depreciation schedules. When those schedules no longer reflect economic life, he argued, the practice becomes one of the most common forms of fraud in the modern era. His estimate quickly drew attention. From 2026 through 2028, depreciation expense could be understated by $176 billion, inflating Meta's profit by 20.8% and Oracle's by 26.9% by 2028.

By late November 2025, Nvidia had entered the argument with a memo to analysts on the longevity of its older chip generations. Burry replied that the company was answering an accusation he had never made. His analysis concerned the depreciation policies of Nvidia's customers, which purchase servers by the tens of billions of dollars, rather than the accounting of a semiconductor designer. The case resurfaced on July 9, 2026. After disclosing new bearish positions in Nvidia, Tesla and the SOXX semiconductor ETF, Burry pointed to a tension between two narratives. Nvidia needs chip demand to remain durable, while hyperscalers tell investors that peak spending will last only three or four years. In his view, their free cash flow is already approaching zero even as reported earnings remain supported in part by long depreciation periods.

To test Burry’s allegation, we need to ask the following questions. When does an aging GPU stop earning its keep? How much can one extra year of depreciation add to reported profits? And what happens when servers are replaced every five or six years, while the data centers, leases and bonds behind them are built to last fifteen, twenty or even forty? I went back through the story and let the numbers do the talking, because the dispute ultimately hinges on how Big Tech spreads the cost of its AI infrastructure over time.

Figure 1. Three numbers that put the bill in perspective

Sources: Gartner, Reuters/BNP Paribas, Meta. Switzerland's 2026 GDP: IMF.

The Billion-Dollar Depreciation Sleight of Hand

To put the numbers on firmer ground, consider a server fleet purchased for $12 billion with no residual value. Annual depreciation is $3 billion over four years, $2.4 billion over five years and $2 billion over six years. Adding one year therefore raises EBIT by $600 million, while adding two shifts $1 billion.

No change in cash, no change in the machine, only the timetable used to recognize the cost moves outward, and another $1 billion shows in reported profit.

Meta offers the most striking example. In January 2025, the company extended the estimated useful life of most of its servers and network assets to five and a half years. According to its annual report, the change reduced depreciation expense by $2.92 billion and increased net income by $2.59 billion for the year.

Amazon supplied the plot twist by moving in the opposite direction. The company shortened the useful life of a subset of servers and network equipment from six years to five, citing faster technological advances in AI and machine learning. The revision added $1.4 billion to depreciation expense and reduced 2025 net income by $1 billion, mostly at AWS.

Figure 2. Meta and Amazon moved reported earnings in opposite directions

Sources: Meta and Amazon 2025 annual reports. The chart shows only the effect on depreciation expense.

Long story short: extending depreciation schedules mechanically flatters accounting profit. Amazon's decision, however, makes a uniform Big Tech manipulation thesis harder to sustain.

Figure 3. One extra year can move hundreds of millions of dollars

MarketScreener illustration based on a $12 billion fleet, straight-line depreciation and no residual value.

A GPU Can Be Old Without Being Dead

The debate gets muddled because a server has three distinct lives. Its physical life ends when it fails. Its accounting life is the period over which it is depreciated. Its economic life ends when replacement becomes the more profitable choice.

For investors, the third life is the one that counts. An older chip may be outdated for training the next frontier model and still remain useful for inference, fine-tuning or less demanding internal workloads. It may also keep running while destroying value if its power consumption becomes excessive, if it occupies scarce rack space or if it prevents the installation of more productive equipment.

A GPU's age and theoretical operations per second are not enough to judge that obsolescence. The more useful measure would be the cost of a unit of computing that actually delivers value after electricity, cooling, networking, software and utilization are included.

That number is not publicly available in a consistent form that would allow clean comparisons among the A100, H100, H200 and Blackwell (successive generations of Nvidia AI accelerators). Prices vary by region, reservation period, memory, networking and workload. The idea that all AI equipment becomes economically obsolete within two or three years therefore remains a hypothesis, since comparable data are still missing.

From the Income Statement to the Bond Market

As long as Big Tech financed most of its ambitions from cash, the debate remained almost academic. Its growing use of debt has changed the equation.

On July 7, Amazon raised $25 billion across eight bond tranches maturing from 2029 to 2066, only four months after a $37 billion offering in the US. According to Reuters, hyperscaler capital spending is expected to reach $725 billion in 2026 and is now growing faster than operating cash flow.

The market has not called Big Tech's bluff, although it is already charging a premium to absorb the debt. According to the Financial Times, long-dated bonds tied to major AI companies offer about 60bps of additional yield over nontechnology issuers with similar credit quality. AI-related issuance may have reached $270 billion since the start of the year, almost twice the total for 2025. Red flag?

The financing structures are also becoming more elaborate and complex. Hyperion's initial funding relied on a joint venture owned 80% by funds managed by Blue Owl Capital and 20% by Meta, covering about $27 billion of long-lived buildings and infrastructure. Meta has since raised the total announced investment for the site to more than $50 billion without yet specifying how the expansion will be financed. As of May 31, Oracle reported $260 billion of additional lease commitments, mainly tied to data centers, under contracts lasting 15 to 19 years. Red flag?

A direct comparison between a 19-year lease and a GPU depreciated over five years would be misleading. Buildings, power systems and cooling equipment can host several generations of chips. The mismatch becomes risky when new servers must be purchased before the expected revenue has paid back earlier investments.

From cash flow pressure to credit risk: a long accounting life supports EBIT, while a shorter economic life pressures free cash flow by forcing faster equipment replacement. When the financing remains in place for 10 or 20 years, part of that mismatch migrates to the credit market, raising leverage, refinancing and ultimately default risk.

Figure 4. Hardware, leases and debt run on different clocks

Sources: Amazon and Oracle annual reports, Amazon's July 2026 bond offering. Server lives reflect disclosed accounting ranges.

The Manipulation Charge Runs Ahead of the Evidence

Michael Burry raises a legitimate question, but his verdict goes further than the available evidence. Useful lives are permitted accounting estimates, disclosed in company filings and reviewed by auditors. Meta reported the $2.92 billion of depreciation expense it avoided. Amazon recognized the opposite effect when part of its server fleet aged faster than expected.

The least documented point is the machines' actual economic life. Investors know depreciation periods and total capital spending, but rarely how much of that spending goes to expansion rather than replacement. They know bond maturities without always being able to match them with the revenue streams that will repay those obligations.

Company filings will gradually provide the answer. A rise in accelerated depreciation would signal faster obsolescence than companies had expected. Persistently high capital spending as capacity growth slows would suggest that replacement is consuming a larger share of investment. Falling rental prices for older GPU generations would reveal more about their residual economic value. A sustained widening of bond spreads would show that the credit market is beginning to price the risk.

I tried to put AI behind me, but financing dragged it back onto my desk, along with a juicy tale involving Wall Street’s prophets of doom and a dash of accounting wizardry. The bigger issue, though, is what happens when an industry valued like software is increasingly financed like heavy infrastructure, while part of its hardware still turns over on an electronics-style replacement cycle.

If older GPU generations retain enough economic value, their second lives will give cash flow time to catch up with accounting earnings. If Burry's scenario is right, the evidence should appear first in depreciation schedules, then in free cash flow and eventually in bond financing conditions, long before the debate can be reduced to Nvidia's share price.

Key Sources

Meta, Business Insider, Gartner, Reuters, IMF, Meta Platforms and Amazon (2025 annual reports), Financial Times, Oracle (2026 annual report), statements by Michael Burry