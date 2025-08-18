Birkenstock has posted another quarter of growth, although the pace of revenue expansion appears to be slowing significantly.

On the positive side, margins remain at their highest levels. Less positive is the fact that sales rose by only 12.4% in the quarter just ended, their slowest pace since 2023. Admittedly, the falling dollar and customs duties have not helped.

A significant reduction in working capital requirements has enabled Birkenstock to post the best free cash flow in its history, enabling it to make an initial share buyback of €176 million, ahead of a slight reduction in debt of €13 million.

Potentially worrying, this trend appears to confirm the very real slowdown in growth. However, this is denied by CEO Oliver Reichert, who says that demand remains so strong that the company "does not have the capacity to meet it." The near future will tell whether this claim is true.

We pointed out in previous articles that this sandal retailer had operating margins higher than those of Prada and Richemont.

Given its meteoric success, very ambitious growth prospects were placed on the brand's valuation: up to 80 times earnings in the second half of 2024 and nearly 40 times earnings in the first half of 2025. The market's expectations have therefore been significantly adjusted recently, as this valuation multiple has been roughly halved in 12 months.

It is true that precedents such as Crocs, Puma, and Doc Martens serve as warnings. Furthermore, by offloading 15% of its stake over the last few months, L Catterton—the private equity firm controlled by the Arnault family—is not sending the best signal either.