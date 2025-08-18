Not a week goes by without Donald Trump putting pressure on Jerome Powell to lower interest rates. But between threats to the Fed's independence and tax cuts that are widening the deficit, long-term rates could rise even if the Federal Reserve eases monetary policy.

One of the Trump administration's main objectives is to lower interest rates, which he often claims are costing the government "a fortune." He has a point, as interest on the national debt is expected to approach $1 trillion this year.

The other problem with high rates is for the real estate market. Mortgage rates follow long-term rates, so mortgage rates have risen significantly in recent years. Today, the average 30-year rate is around 6.5%. This makes home ownership difficult for many American households, especially first-time buyers (those who do not already own a property).

Sources: Freddie Mac, Federal Reserve Economic Database

There is therefore a twofold benefit to lowering rates. First, it reduces pressure on public finances and politically facilitates access to home ownership for the middle classes.

To each his own

The objective is therefore clearly stated and there is a rationale behind it. But are the policies put in place consistent with the desired objective?

At this stage, it is important to distinguish between short-term and long-term rates. Short-term rates (based on a two-year benchmark) depend mainly on the Fed and market expectations regarding the evolution of its key rates. Long-term rates (the 10-year rate is the benchmark here) depend on growth and inflation expectations and the term premium. The term premium is the additional return that investors demand for holding a bond (with a maturity of 10 years or more) rather than rolling over their position each year.

Long-term rates therefore react to deficit issues. The more indebted a country is, the more doubts there are about its ability to repay its creditors in the long term. All this translates into a higher premium and therefore higher rates.

To simplify things a little, short-term rates are monetary policy, while long-term rates are fiscal policy.

However, Donald Trump is doing everything he can to twist the Fed's arm and ultimately get it to cut key interest rates. The market has ended up falling in line with these rate cuts. Two-year rates are around 50 to 60 basis points below their levels at the start of the year.

But at the same time, Congress has voted through a tax cut plan that will increase the deficit by $3.4 trillion over 10 years, which is obviously likely to push long-term rates higher (at least in the long term, since 10-year yields have also fallen, but less than 2-year yields). As a result, the spread between these two maturities is widening (this is referred to as a steepening of the curve).

Spread between 10-year and 2-year yields. Source: Bloomberg

The Treasury is forced to play short

All this contrasts with the position taken by Scott Bessent in February: "He (Trump) and I are focused on the 10-year." Translation: their role is to take care of the long end, while the Fed takes care of the short end.

A decline in long-term rates would then allow the Treasury to issue more long-term debt. Indeed, Janet Yellen, who served as Treasury Secretary under Joe Biden, had decided to issue more short-term Treasuries, on the assumption that the rise in rates was temporary and that the Treasury did not want to lock in high yields for several years.

This strategy was criticized at the time, notably by a certain Scott Bessent. But today, he is forced to continue the previous team's strategy. The US Treasury indicated at the end of July that it would not increase the size of long-term issuances.

What if history repeats itself?

Last year, the Fed began its cycle of rate cuts in September. At its last three meetings of the year, the Federal Reserve cut rates by 100 basis points. But at the same time, the 10-year yield rose...by about 100 basis points.

Fed funds (white) and 10-year yield (blue). Source: Bloomberg

Why? Because when the Fed started cutting rates, there were fears about growth. But then strong economic statistics and Donald Trump's re-election raised expectations for growth and inflation.

We could well see a similar scenario in the coming months. A Fed that, under the growing influence of Donald Trump, cuts rates, but long-term rates rise because the Fed's independence is called into question or because concerns about the deficit resurface.