As Robinhood Chain surges in users and revenue, analysts are questioning whether Ethereum's pricing model leaves too much value on the table.

If the past crypto cycle had a disappointing performer, Ethereum's ETH would likely be the winner. Unlike bitcoin and many of its direct competitors, such as SOL and TRX, the second-largest cryptocurrency barely surpassed its 2021 high during the 2025 bull market. ETH now trades at around $1,930, roughly 61% below its all-time high, a level that is not unusual during a crypto bear market. The real question, however, is whether ETH can regain momentum when the market starts growing again.

On the surface, the answer might seem straightforward. Ethereum remains one of the most popular blockchains among both users and developers, and its upcoming technological upgrades should make it even more attractive. Yet a good product alone does not guarantee a successful business model, and Ethereum may have a pricing problem.

The launch of Robinhood Chain on July 1 brought that debate back into focus. After becoming one of crypto's fastest-growing blockchains within weeks of launch, it reignited questions about Ethereum’s business model.

Robinhood Chain's explosive launch

Built on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s layer-2 network, Robinhood Chain is a decentralized blockchain developed by the eponymous trading and investing platform. It was designed specifically for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The network's early growth has been remarkable.

According to Robinhood Crypto General Manager Johann Kerbrat, in the first two weeks since its launch, Robinhood Chain recorded more than 52.5 million transactions, nearly 1 million total addresses, over $323 million in TVL (total locked value), and over $3 billion in weekly DEX (decentralized exchanges) volume.

Data from DefiLlama shows Robinhood Chain's 24-hour DEX volume has reached $550 million, ranking it sixth among all blockchains.

Much of this activity has been fueled by notoriously volatile memecoins, some of which briefly surpassed a $180 million market cap, generating eye-watering returns. More fundamentally aligned with Robinhood's long-term positioning, tokenized assets are also gaining traction. According to RWA.xyz, the chain now hosts nearly $17.3 million in RWA.

Is Ethereum charging enough?

The bigger story, however, may not be user growth, but where the economics flow.

According to Growthepie, Robinhood Chain is already generating some $130,000 to $200,000 of daily chain revenue from user fees. That is a remarkable performance for a blockchain that is only three weeks old, considering that the 11-year-old Ethereum currently generates only around $200,000 to $300,000 per day.

These figures have prompted many blockchain analysts to ask whether this structure is sufficiently profitable for Ethereum itself. ARK Invest Director of Digital Assets Research Lorenzo Valente recently questioned whether Ethereum captures enough of the value created on top of it.

Using early network data, Valente estimated Robinhood Chain generated around $816,000 in revenue shortly after launch, with Arbitrum receiving roughly 10% for providing rollup infrastructure, while Ethereum earned only about $1,500 through settlement fees.

Income flow visualization, source @LorenzoARK

His argument was less about the precise numbers than about the underlying economics. With a revenue split of roughly Robinhood: 89%, Arbitrum: 10%, Ethereum: 0.15%, Valente argues that two opposing interpretations emerge.

“If your thesis is 'ETH is money,' Robinhood building here is ultra bullish. More activity, more ETH collateral, more lindyness. If your thesis is 'ETH is a revenue-generating asset,' this is the ultra-bear case.”

In his view, a healthier distribution would look more like Robinhood: 75%, Arbitrum: 10%, Ethereum: 15%. Achieving that, however, would require Ethereum to charge meaningfully higher settlement fees.

Ethereum's counterargument

Ethereum supporters, however, argue that low settlement fees are a feature, not a flaw.

Consensys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin believes Ethereum should prioritize ecosystem growth over maximizing Layer-1 revenue. In his view, “tens of thousands of companies will set up shop over the next 2-3 years on some mix of Ethereum L1, L2s, and private permissioned EVMs”, increasing Ethereum's monetary premium over time. From that perspective, Ethereum's Layer-1 fees should remain low to encourage adoption and expansion.

Critics disagree. They argue that if application-specific Layer-2s continue retaining nearly all transaction revenue, Ethereum may struggle to translate ecosystem growth into protocol revenue despite securing hundreds of billions of dollars in assets.

Robinhood Chain illustrates both the strength and the challenge of Ethereum's strategy. Ethereum has clearly won the race to become the infrastructure layer for major crypto financial platforms. The unresolved question is whether providing that infrastructure alone is enough, or whether too much of the value is ultimately being captured one layer above it.