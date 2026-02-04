Since its market debut in 2019, FDJ United, formerly La Française des Jeux, has doubled its revenue and operating profit, and quadrupled its dividend per share.

It could have been worse. With one-fifth of its capital held by the French state, and another one-sixth by veterans' associations, the group, which enjoys a de facto monopoly on gambling in France, has also diversified effectively with the acquisition of online gaming specialist Kindred, owner amongst others of the famous Unibet platform.

Now a European leader in the gambling sector, it still generates 3/4 of its revenue in the French market; while two-thirds of its domestic and international operations remain regulated, without competition; and a good one-third now relates to online gaming.

In March 2025, FDJ was set to face an unfortunate tax squeeze. Too perfect a cash machine and too easy a target to escape the state's rapacity, the government was indeed preparing to help itself directly at the source via a higher levy on gross gaming revenue.

Extremely poorly received by investors, perhaps quick to dramatize in the moment - since the state remains a shareholder in the group, and is probably not inclined to strangle the cash cow - the news wiped 40% off FDJ's market capitalization in the space of twelve months.

Also released at year-end - as usual, once all the bad news was already in the price - was a scathing JPMorgan note, warning investors about potential downward revisions to growth prospects, caused in part by tighter gambling regulations in Western Europe.

One can note on this point - and by drawing a perhaps bold parallel - that tougher regulation has never stopped tobacco companies from delivering ever-higher profits; and that the first victims of such tightening are likely the unregulated players in the gambling sector, which is not the case for FDJ - quite the opposite.

This leaves FDJ stock valued like a 'junk bond', that is, with a dividend yield not far from double-digit territory. And this despite the group being well capitalized; operating a quasi-monopolistic, if not oligopolistic, business; with its rising dividend still fully covered by cash flows; and with that dividend firmly expected both by the group's private and association shareholders and by Bercy.

In this respect, it is not difficult to argue that the group's valuation appears to offer a very attractive entry point here.