While some perceive the stockmarket as a huge casino where the desire for wealth, speculation and greed rub shoulders, it should not be forgotten that financial markets fulfill an essential mission above all else: that of financing the real economy. Their primary role is to enable companies to access the capital they need for their development.

On the primary market, when companies go public or raise capital, their goal is to raise funds in exchange for a stake in the company. This allows them to invest, innovate, hire, repay their debt, and more. In short, it gives them the financial means to grow. Without this access to financing, many companies would be confined to more modest ambitions.

You might interrupt me at this point and say that you did not buy your shares during an IPO or a fundraising exercise, but on the secondary market from another investor, and therefore your impact on the company's development is zero. But even in this case, you contribute to the functioning of the economy because, as a shareholder, you participate in the liquidity of the market and in the company's decisions through the voting rights that your shareholding confers. The stock market is above all an instrument that promotes the circulation of savings, the free allocation of capital, and the vitality of the financial system.

On the other hand, the question of ethics may arise when we ask ourselves what we are financing. Because owning a share is a choice, even a conviction. By purchasing shares in an oil company, a cigarette manufacturer, or a company that massively outsources its social or environmental costs, investors endorse and accept the consequences (at least indirectly) of a certain economic model. However, it would be simplistic to blame those who hold these shares: these companies have the same legitimacy to exist as a healthcare, education, or renewable energy company, since they respond to demand and our consumption behavior.

Conversely, rampant speculation on short- to very short-term fluctuations, disconnected from any consideration of the real value of companies, often attracts criticism. Many see it as a dangerous, futile game, where the lure of immediate gain outweighs any economic logic. The same applies to certain derivatives. However, if your long-term investment were to go wrong and losses were to accumulate, would you maintain the same ethical standards that you set for yourself at the outset? The stockmarket remains, in essence, a place for investment. And all investment involves an expectation of return. Speculation, ultimately, is just another, more direct and overt form of this ambition for a return on capital.

Like any model, this one has its limitations. Socially responsible investing (ESG or SRI) was designed to enable investors to integrate this ethical dimension into their investments. But the approach is not without its own contradictions. The best-in-class methodology is a case in point: it consists of selecting the companies with the highest environmental, social, or governance ratings within a given sector. Thus, companies from highly polluting industries can paradoxically be included in a fund labeled "responsible" simply because they are less harmful than their competitors.

Whether the stockmarket is ethical is therefore a delicate, complex and, above all, deeply personal question, which depends on the consistency between one's values and one's investments. Some will argue that the constant pressure exerted by shareholders on management leads to decisions that are detached from any moral considerations, such as when a company prioritizes dividend distributions or share buybacks at the expense of investment or employment. But there are no immutable rules. Everyone projects their own objectives, risk tolerance, and vision of ethics onto the stockmarket.