How can Mistral AI attract ASML, Nvidia or Samsung when, in terms of its models' overall performance, the company has always seemed to trail OpenAI, Google, Anthropic or Chinese labs?

In an environment that is this competitive, where changing a single line of code is enough to switch providers, the best models should naturally attract all users, allow their designers to generate more revenue, and then gradually eliminate their competitors. In the end, there would be only one or two big global winners.

In a recent interview with The Economist, Arthur Mensch takes the time to explain why that view completely misses the economic and geopolitical reality of artificial intelligence.

There are as many benchmarks as there are jobs to be done. And the best benchmark is you.

For an individual or an employee at a small company that wants to stay nimble, it's hard to imagine that this competition among labs is anything other than a story of pure performance at a given point in time.

However, people working at large corporations, in a ministry, or in the military have understood for a long time that you are not just choosing a language model. You are choosing an infrastructure that will be expected to process your data, automate your workflows, assist employees and sometimes control critical equipment.

So the criteria are no longer limited to a model's raw performance. Confidentiality also matters, as does the ability to run it on your own servers, customization and integration into the IT stack, or simply the assurance that you will still be able to use it tomorrow.

Mistral therefore does not necessarily need to beat every competitor on every leaderboard. As Arthur Mensch explains, "the surface area of AI is very large". One player can excel in code, another in mathematics, audio, scientific research, information retrieval or industrial applications.

A market far too big to belong to two companies

Europe's wage bill totals about €9,000bn. If AI ends up doing the equivalent of just 10% of human work, its economic value could approach €1,000bn a year in Europe.

That figure is not a precise accounting forecast. It simply provides a sense of scale.

In such a scenario, buying most of that intelligence from two American suppliers is simply inconceivable. The dependency, extremely concrete and intense in the case of language models, would directly affect production, public services, defense and a growing share of the work performed across the economy.

Such concentration would create major commercial dependency, but also political risk. A supplier can change its prices, revise its terms, interrupt a service, or be compelled by its government to limit access to its technology.

A recent US decision illustrated this danger by temporarily suspending access for some foreigners to two of Anthropic's advanced models. The restriction was later lifted, but it showed that access marketed as global can be cut off very quickly for national security reasons.

Market fragmentation

For info, generating tokens = energy consumption. It's that simple and, for a few years now, it has not been unusual to hear Arthur Mensch talk about wage bills and kWh in the same sentence.

In his interview with The Economist, that reminder of how close AI is to electricity helps him make his point: we all use the same kind of electricity, and an electron produced by one power plant is not fundamentally better than another. Yet the world's electricity is not produced by two companies. The basic product is widely standardized. That does not eliminate producers. It shifts competition toward reliability, cost, availability, proximity and security of supply. Each country keeps local capacity, diversifies supplies, imports when advantageous and exports when it has a competitive edge.

Why? Because electricity is too important for an economy's functioning to depend entirely on a foreign supplier. The same is true for artificial intelligence.

Europe will use some American or Asian models when they are the best. It will export its own technologies when it has an advantage, especially in industry. But it will also have to maintain local capacity to ensure continuity for its businesses, public administrations and strategic systems.

That logic does not mean every country will single-handedly build a massive general-purpose model. It points instead to several technology poles, specialized models and suppliers able to meet each region's linguistic, industrial, legal and political constraints.

So the fragmentation of the AI market is not a temporary anomaly. It is probably the normal state of a market this large and this strategic.

Mistral's open-source choice

There is another reason not to want AI controlled by two companies like Anthropic and OpenAI: a technology this foundational must be open to inspection, modification and deployment by those who use it.

Most of the major building blocks of modern computing already rely on open technologies: Linux for servers, PostgreSQL for databases, Python for programming, and Docker for containers.

No engineering team, no matter how brilliant, can anticipate every use case, catch every bug, test every piece of hardware and meet the constraints of every company. A global community, by contrast, can review the software, propose fixes, improve performance and adapt it to thousands of different situations.

AI is no exception.

When a model is accessible, the community can audit it, specialize it, speed it up or quantize it. Users do not have to retrain a foundation model from scratch, but they can improve it and share it back with the community.

That openness creates a virtuous cycle: more users produce more tools, optimizations and feedback, making the model easier and cheaper to adopt.

It also makes independence easier. A company that can run a model on its own infrastructure no longer depends entirely on a vendor's API, pricing or business decisions.

Still, we should use the right terms. Not all so-called "open source" models are fully open in the classic free-software sense. Weights can be published without publishing the training data, the full code or the filtering methods. It is often more accurate to talk about open-weight models.

But even that partial openness fundamentally changes the balance of power. It allows companies, researchers and governments to understand, modify and host a technology.

Mistral's importance in this ecosystem does not come only from the models it publishes today. It also comes from its founders' track records.

Before Mistral, Arthur Mensch worked at DeepMind and co-authored the scientific paper behind Chinchilla. That research showed that, for a given amount of compute, language models were often too large and trained on too little data. It helped shift the industry toward better-trained, more efficient models.

Guillaume Lample and Timothée Lacroix, for their part, are among the authors of the first paper introducing LLaMA, Meta's model family that played a central role in the explosion of the open ecosystem.

Mistral therefore sits at the intersection of two major shifts: improving model efficiency and the rise of open models.

In its first months, the company reinforced that footprint with Mistral 7B and Mixtral, a model using what is known as a "mixture of experts" architecture.

Those models quickly became the foundation for hundreds of specialized versions, inference software and deployment tools. Andreessen Horowitz said at the time of its investment that many infrastructure projects and fine-tuning specialists were already organizing their roadmaps around Mistral models.

That influence should not be confused with commercial dominance. Mistral is not the lab with the most powerful models in every category. But its engineers have contributed to several of the innovations that now shape the entire industry.

The company continues to publish a significant share of its models under open licenses. Mistral 3, including Mistral Large 3 and several smaller models, was for instance released under the Apache 2.0 license, which broadly allows use, modification and distribution.

Mistral AI will live!

For an individual, the considerations we have laid out throughout this article are hard to see. Their experience often boils down to one question: which assistant currently gives the best answer?

For a large organization, the question is different: what happens if the supplier raises prices, changes its model, shuts down its service, or loses the right to provide us with certain capabilities?

Large groups have therefore often become aware of sovereignty and continuity issues earlier than the general public.

Admittedly, choosing an open or European model means being less agile and often less performant on general-purpose tasks. And you have to deploy the infrastructure and customize the system. But this approach is far more robust over the long term and also helps keep capabilities in-house.

It prevents a critical function from depending entirely on a foreign platform that cannot be inspected, modified or replaced.

That is what Mistral's partners are buying: not just access to the best model of the moment, but a technological capability they can integrate, specialize and keep under their control.