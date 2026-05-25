Mphasis Limited is navigating a tricky transition, where steady financial performance meets a softening share trajectory. Is their bet on AI-led deals enough to drive growth, or are investors still waiting for sharper execution and stronger returns?

Published on 05/25/2026 at 05:40 am EDT - Modified on 05/25/2026 at 06:11 am EDT

AI is the name of the game, at least in India. AI-led digitalization, backed by direct government funding and policy, is now the central force driving India’s IT services industry.

The government has committed INR 103bn ($1.08bn) under the IndiaAI Mission and added INR 20bn in Budget FY 26 for AI infrastructure. This is a clear shift from generic IT push to targeted capacity building in AI and data ecosystems.

The scale of the sector is already large and still expanding. India’s IT industry is set to reach $350bn by year end-2026, up from $283bn in FY 25, extending a multi-year growth curve rather than peaking, while contributing close to 10% of GDP, as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF).

Growth is now shifting gears. The IT services segment is projected to expand at 8.8% CAGR through 2030, but near-term growth is expected at just 4%–6% in FY 26. That slowdown changes the game: volume-led outsourcing is losing edge, while AI, cloud, and outcome-based contracts are taking over.

Mphasis, an AI-led, platform-driven IT services provider, sits squarely in that shift. Its pipeline is already tilting toward AI-linked contracts ($2.1bn), with a majority of deal wins (60%) tied to AI-driven work, aligning directly with where budgets are moving rather than where they have been.

Margin MIA

Mphasis closed FY 26 with net revenue at INR 158.8bn ($16.7bn), up 11.6% y/y from INR 142.3bn in FY 25, so growth held steady, although didn’t really accelerate. This growth is attributed to sustained performance across all its business segments.

Operating profit rose 11.9% y/y to INR 24.3bn from INR 21.7bn, which looks fine until you notice margins stuck at 15.3% - exactly where they were a year ago. Net profit before exceptionals came in at INR 18.9bn, up 11% y/y from INR 17bn.

Simply put, the company is growing but not efficiently. Revenue is rising, although costs are keeping pace, so margins aren’t improving. For a firm banking on AI deals, benefits should have been seen by now. Instead, it’s expanding without getting leaner, which means pricing power and better mix still WIP.

Discount or doubt?

At INR 2,251, Mphasis' stock is sitting well below its 52-week peak of INR 3035.2, and the 11.1% decline over the past year reflects investors having already reset their expectations.

The multiple has come down with it, the stock's FY 27 P/E of 19.5x, versus a 3-year average of 26.1x, is a significant de-rating, although not just noise. That gap suggests the market is pricing in slower growth or weaker execution, not just a temporary wobble.

Interestingly, 27 out of 34 analysts are still buyers of the stock; their average target price of INR 2,647 gives it 19% upside potential. That sounds optimistic given the stock’s recent track record, and it raises the usual question: are estimates lagging reality?

The market cap at INR 425bn ($4.4bn) shows that it’s still a serious player. Overall, the setup feels like a tug-of-war between cheaper valuation and lingering skepticism on growth delivery.

Balancing act

Mphasis feels like it’s standing at a crossroads: clear on where it wants to go, but still figuring out how to get there. The AI push sounds promising, but execution hasn’t fully caught up yet.

The risks are stacking quietly: slower deal conversions, pressure on pricing, rising costs, and clients holding back on spending. Add to that the chance that AI hype runs ahead of real demand. For now, it’s a story of promise, but one that still needs sharper delivery to feel convincing.