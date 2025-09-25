OpenAI is currently undergoing a major restructuring, with the aim of creating an entity that could be listed on the stock market. After several months of tense discussions with its main partner and investor, Microsoft, the two companies seem to have reached an important milestone. But the road ahead remains fraught with obstacles.

Long held back by the terms of its agreement with Microsoft, OpenAI has announced that it has reached a new compromise with the American giant. These negotiations, which lasted throughout the summer, represented a major initial obstacle for the start-up. Behind ChatGPT, a profound transformation is taking place: OpenAI wants to create a public benefit corporation (PBC), as opposed to its current non-profit structure, to pave the way for an IPO. Despite the first barrier having been overcome, there are still plenty of challenges ahead.

A complex legal process

After Microsoft, it is now up to the attorneys general of Delaware (where OpenAI is headquartered) and California (where the company generates a large share of its revenue) to give their green light. They must ensure that the proposed transition does not violate the laws governing charitable organizations. Recently, the attorneys general sent a letter to OpenAI expressing their "serious concerns," particularly regarding safety, after the reported deaths of several chatbot users.

Added to this is the lawsuit filed by Elon Musk, who accuses Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and the start-up of reneging on their original non-profit mission. According to him, the shift to a profit-making entity is proof of this abandoning.

Other voices are also speaking out against the restructuring. Organizations such as Encode and The Midas Project believe that this change of direction threatens OpenAI's founding mission: to develop general artificial intelligence (GAI) for the benefit of humanity. OpenAI has responded by taking some of these groups to court, claiming that they are funded by Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla and xAI) and Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta), both of whom lead direct competitors.

A tense relationship with Microsoft

Microsoft remains OpenAI's largest funder, but this alliance has gradually turned into a power struggle. The conditions imposed as part of its funding have proved increasingly restrictive for the start-up, to the point that the latter has reportedly considered taking the matter to the antitrust authorities in order to loosen the stranglehold. After months of discussions, however, both parties seem close to an agreement.

The latest rumors which are converging suggest a valuation of around $500bn to $600bn for the future listed company. The latter would have several shareholders. First, Microsoft, which is reportedly negotiating a 30% share of the pie, or $150bn to $180bn based on the aforementioned figures. The OpenAI foundation would receive between 20% and 30% of the funding round. The remaining 40% to 50% would be in the hands of other shareholders, including Softbank, and employees, according to a distribution that is not yet known.

A more recent estimate by The Information specifies that Microsoft would remain the largest shareholder with a 28% stake, or $140bn. Meanwhile, the OpenAI foundation would have $135bn, i.e. 27% of the capital. In third place, the start-up's employees would receive 25% of this new entity, representing no less than $125bn. The rest of the pie would be shared amongst investors.

At a public meeting, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and AI director Mustafa Suleyman confirmed their intention to continue their own investments in the field. "We should be able to develop world-class, cutting-edge models in-house, regardless of their size, but we need to be pragmatic and use other models if necessary," Suleyman said. This statement illustrates the growing separation between both partners.