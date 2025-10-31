This is the line that the ECB has been repeating for several weeks: monetary policy is "in the right place." This message seems to be sinking in, as according to a Bloomberg poll, a majority of economists expect rates to remain unchanged for the next two years.

While the setting has changed, the message remains the same. Yesterday, the ECB held its meeting in Florence, Italy, although kept interest rates unchanged. After a series of rate cuts between June 2024 and June 2025, the main policy rate has remained at 2% since then. This level is widely considered to be the neutral rate, i.e., one that neither accelerates nor slows the economy.

The ECB has reasons to believe that it is well positioned. First, the economy is resilient. The latest growth figures for the eurozone, published a few hours before the ECB meeting, show this. In the third quarter, GDP grew by 0.2%, a notch above the expected 0.1%.

While the European economy is resilient, there is no reason to be enthusiastic. If we summarize the economic data from recent months in broad terms, there are three conclusions. Domestic demand (consumption and investment) is weak. It is exports that are driving positive figures. And confidence indicators are fairly good (but are based mainly on the idea that the German recovery will arrive and revitalize the entire eurozone).

Regarding inflation, the ECB's own forecasts show inflation falling below target next year, before converging towards 2% in 2027. The ECB therefore considers that it can tolerate a period below target.

However, if inflation falls below its own forecasts in the coming months, a rate cut may be necessary. Given the strength of the euro, the delayed effects of US tariffs, and political uncertainty in France, such a scenario is entirely possible.

As Bloomberg economists wrote earlier this month: "The ECB is sticking to its ideal scenario, in which the economic weakness caused by higher US tariffs will be quickly offset by fiscal stimulus measures in Germany... Many factors need to come together for this scenario to play out – and we are highly doubtful that they will."

The ECB may therefore be forced to revise its plans if the German recovery is slow to materialize. However, in the meantime, the bar seems high enough for the ECB to take action. In other words, data would need to deviate significantly from its forecasts.

As ING teams wrote after the ECB meeting: "Florence or Frankfurt, all cities in Europe are a good place for the ECB."