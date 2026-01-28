The 1.20 level, described by the ECB's vice-president last summer as a pain threshold, was breached yesterday.

The euro is now at its highest level against the dollar since 2021. The single currency then fell below parity, bottoming out at 0.95 in September 2022.

The euro's rise is positive in that it leads to a reduction in imported inflation. However, when inflation is under control, as is currently the case in the euro zone, it creates downward pressure that can push inflation below the ECB's target.

Euro zone inflation is expected to come in at 1.9% in 2026, followed by 1.8% in 2027, according to the ECB's projections in December.

A stronger euro is also a rather negative factor for growth, as it means that exports become less competitive. According to Goldman Sachs, companies in the Stoxx 600 generate 60% of their revenue abroad, nearly half of which is in the United States.

Already, the euro's rise has weighed on profits over the past three years. It is one of the factors behind the lack of earnings growth amongst European companies over the period.

"We can manage a rise in the euro up to $1.20. Beyond that, it will become much more complicated," ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said last July on Bloomberg TV. In H1 2025, the euro-dollar parity rose sharply from 1.04 to 1.18.

The euro-dollar parity has therefore crossed the symbolic 1.20 threshold, prompting a reaction from Martin Kocher. The governor of Austria's central bank told the Financial Times that the ECB could consider another cut in interest rates if the euro's appreciation were to weigh on the inflationary outlook.

In any case, it is one of the factors that could shift the ECB in 2026. Markets are currently pricing in a hold this year, and the bar appears fairly high for any move, whether up or down. The ECB has kept the deposit rate at 2% since last June, a fairly widely shared estimate of the "neutral rate".

Ultimately, the ECB does not have an exchange-rate target. What officials are chiefly watching is the speed and scale of moves, more than the absolute level.