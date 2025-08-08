Slower growth and cautious comments about the coming quarters are a classic recipe for sending an overvalued stock plummeting.

Freshly added to the S&P 500, The Trade Desk has not been honored by the market. Barely recovered from February's blow—its first results below expectations in 33 quarters—the stock is already plunging again.

To understand what is at stake, we need to look at the group's value proposition. The Trade Desk is the largest independent demand-side platform in online advertising. Agencies and companies use it to buy and optimize their campaigns across all channels, without relying on in-house advertising inventory. This neutrality appeals to customers, but being a non-essential intermediary comes with its own set of risks.

Since February's cold shower, communication has revolved around Kokai, the core of the future strategy. This tool promises more efficient campaign management and cost reductions of up to 24% per customer conversion and 20% per acquisition. Samsung, for example, has seen its customer acquisition costs fall by 73% and its ability to reach its target audience increase by 43%. Wall Street, meanwhile, wants to see revenue growth accelerate, not just efficiency gains.

Slowdown, but solid margins

Revenue grew 19% in Q2, compared with 26% a year earlier and 25% in Q1. The pace has slowed, although fundamentals remain extremely robust, with steady growth of close to 20% and an EBITDA margin hovering around 40%.

One of the sticking points for shareholders is the harmful but necessary trend toward stock option compensation to retain talent sought after throughout California. This compensation accounts for 30% of operating expenses.

Few companies can claim to be immune to the macroeconomic environment, and Trade Desk is not one of them either. Advertisers are cutting back on their budgets and turning to giants such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, which offer exclusive inventory, proprietary data and integrated tools. In times of uncertainty, marketing spending is often one of the first costs to be cut.

If, in times of uncertainty, the added value of The Trade Desk seems less essential, shareholders could question its growth trajectory.

In the meantime, today's shake-up, however violent, looks more like a normalization of a valuation that has been high for years than a challenge to the company's trajectory.

Business outside the United States accounts for only one-sixth of sales, but customer loyalty exceeds 95% for the eleventh consecutive year. This is enough to fuel ambitions abroad.

In short, increasing EPS by just 1 cent and publishing forecasts in line with expectations might have been enough for another company. Not for The Trade Desk, for whom expectations are merely a reflection of valuation.