Investors clearly got out of bed on the wrong side this morning. Spooked by the prospect of a more hawkish Fed and underwhelmed by Palantir's merely decent results (when they'd been hoping for fireworks), they are once again turning a wary eye to the valuations and incestuousness of the AI sector. It's a concern that flares up now and then, only to be briskly swept aside by the lure of profit. Will this time be any different? No idea-but we shall still poke at the sore spots.

Firms announcing AI deals with ten-figure price tags are still enjoying a turbo-boost on the stock market. That has been the trend for months. Yesterday it was Amazon's turn, with the company set to offer OpenAI even more computing power-presumably to help generate more videos of cute kittens. One can only hope OpenAI eventually turns a profit, or at least raises enough cash in the years ahead to settle its bills, since every major Western tech group seems to be up to its neck in receivables from the firm. What would happen if it stumbled? That's the question posed by The Information, the authoritative American tech publication, which notes that OpenAI needs $1.4trn to carry out its ambitions. Perhaps it's already "too big to fail". In any case, its partners-from Microsoft to Amazon, via Nvidia and the rest-are sitting on deep pockets. And Sam Altman, with his wholesome-boyfriend demeanour masking a vaguely unnerving aura, still gives off the impression he knows what he's doing. For now, the money is gushing forth, and the story remains captivating enough to swallow up the lion's share of global investment.

Yet the markets wouldn't mind a new twist to the plot. They've been sluggish since last week's record highs-no surprise, given the dizzying valuations on display. I took a look at US market caps this morning to refresh my memory. Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon together account for $19trn in market capitalisation-roughly equivalent to a year of Chinese GDP. Admittedly, it's a cabbage-and-carrots comparison, but it offers a sense of scale. More surprising still is the PER column-the most basic valuation metric. The median 2025 P/E ratio for the top 20 US firms stands at 34.6, against a 10-year average of 18.6 for the S&P 500. I avoided using the mean because it's skewed absurdly to 77x, thanks to Tesla (356) and Palantir (465). The most soberly valued companies are in traditional sectors: JPMorgan Chase (15.3) in banking, Exxon Mobil (17) in oil, and Johnson & Johnson (17) in pharma. Are Nvidia (46), Broadcom (87), or Oracle (53) worth their hefty multiples? The market's current answer is yes.

Still, it's taking a breather without straying far from recent highs. The Nasdaq 100 inched up 0.4% yesterday and is once again flirting with the 26,000 mark, pulled higher by a 4% jump in Amazon. Europe, by contrast, is moving with all the dynamism of a hungover reveller. The Stoxx Europe 600 ended a four-session slip with a mighty 0.07% rebound.

The day is dominated by a fresh wave of earnings. In Europe, we have BP Plc, Ferrari, Telefónica, and Philips. In the US later today: AMD, Shopify, Uber, Arista Networks, Amgen, and Pfizer. Last night, Palantir beat earnings expectations, but that's not quite enough to justify its stratospheric valuation-or a 394% share price gain over the past year. The stock dipped 4% in after-hours trading. That's both a lot and not much, given the prophet-of-AI status it has acquired.

On the macro front, Australia's central bank held its benchmark rate at 3.60%, as expected following a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Tighter monetary policy in several countries is sending worrying signals about the Fed's next moves. Investors are increasingly uneasy about the prospect of rate cuts in December. Futures markets reflect that concern, as does the uptick in the 10-year US yield.

The US JOLTS employment report, scheduled for today, won't be published due to the shutdown. There has been a flicker of movement in Washington after a month-long deadlock, with faint signs of progress between Democrats and Republicans-but nothing concrete yet.

The mood has soured somewhat in Asia-Pacific, following a recent stretch of carefree trading. Japan has given back some of yesterday's gains (-1.7%), while Hong Kong is down 0.5%. South Korea took a hard knock, with the KOSPI dropping 2.4% after regulators voiced concern over the frenzy surrounding SK Hynix, whose shares have more than tripled this year. India, Taiwan, and Australia are off by 0.4% to 0.9%. Europe is expected to open lower, tracking downbeat US futures.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's manufacturing PMI; in the United States, the trade balance, durable goods orders, factory orders, and JOLTS job openings. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$3,982.92

: US$3,982.92 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$64.52

: US$64.52 United States 10 years : 4.09%

: 4.09% BITCOIN: US$104,682

In corporate news:

Diversified Energy reported enhanced earnings, revenue, and cash flow in Q3, improving its financial outlook for 2025.

reported enhanced earnings, revenue, and cash flow in Q3, improving its financial outlook for 2025. John Wood Group has indicated that progress is being made in securing the necessary approvals for the sale of its 50% stake in RWG to Siemens Energy, as part of a $135m deal.

Ørsted divested a 50% stake in its Hornsea 3 offshore wind project to Apollo for approximately $6 billion.

divested a 50% stake in its Hornsea 3 offshore wind project to Apollo for approximately $6 billion. AstraZeneca received shareholder approval for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

received shareholder approval for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Telefonica revised its dividend payout to 0.15 EUR per share for 2026 and confirmed its full-year guidance for 2024.

revised its dividend payout to 0.15 EUR per share for 2026 and confirmed its full-year guidance for 2024. Philips reported a 3% increase in Q3 sales, higher-than-expected EBITA, and reiterated its full-year 2025 outlook.

reported a 3% increase in Q3 sales, higher-than-expected EBITA, and reiterated its full-year 2025 outlook. Nordex reported a significant increase in Q3 2025 earnings, with net profit rising to €52 million from €4 million a year earlier.

reported a significant increase in Q3 2025 earnings, with net profit rising to €52 million from €4 million a year earlier. Adtran Networks SE reported strong Q3 revenue growth but lowered its 2025 margin guidance due to delivery delays.

reported strong Q3 revenue growth but lowered its 2025 margin guidance due to delivery delays. Theon International Plc raised its revenue forecast for FY 2025 to €435-445 million.

raised its revenue forecast for FY 2025 to €435-445 million. Bico reported a 4.8% revenue growth in Q3 2025 but faced significant write-downs and a net loss.

reported a 4.8% revenue growth in Q3 2025 but faced significant write-downs and a net loss. Aker ASA announced a cash dividend of NOK 26.50 per share for Q4 2025 despite a mixed financial performance.

announced a cash dividend of NOK 26.50 per share for Q4 2025 despite a mixed financial performance. Bakkafrost reported a decline in operational profit and revenue in Q3 2025 due to increased mortality in Portree.

reported a decline in operational profit and revenue in Q3 2025 due to increased mortality in Portree. Microsoft is collaborating with Lambda on AI infrastructure using Nvidia chips.

is collaborating with Lambda on AI infrastructure using Nvidia chips. Tesla discussed Elon Musk's $1 trillion compensation package amid various operational challenges.

discussed Elon Musk's $1 trillion compensation package amid various operational challenges. Starbucks is selling a majority stake in its China operations to Boyu Capital for $4 billion.

is selling a majority stake in its China operations to Boyu Capital for $4 billion. Kimberly-Clark acquired Kenvue as part of its strategic expansion.

acquired Kenvue as part of its strategic expansion. Security Bancorp saw a 43% increase in net income for Q3 2025, driven by increased loan volume and higher interest rates.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: