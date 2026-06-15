Donald Trump has apparently announced the imminent end of the war in Iran 38 times since the conflict began, according to the US media. But the 38th time may turn out to be the charm. After some last-minute wavering, Washington and Tehran have issued statements confirming an agreement in principle, paving the way for the ceasefire to be extended and the Strait of Hormuz to reopen. Shipping is scheduled to resume on Friday 19 June.

The compromise was reached despite an Israeli strike in Lebanon, which delayed the formal announcement. Donald Trump did not mince his words in an interview with Axios. I quote: "Why did Bibi have to do a f***ing attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no f***ing judgement. I let him know that," Trump said." The US president has his faults, but hiding what he thinks is not one of them.

The prospect of a breakthrough in the Middle East had already lifted financial markets late last week. It came amid the euphoria surrounding SpaceX's stock-market debut, the world's most richly valued chimera. By the end of its first trading session, Elon Musk's company was trading 19% higher at $161.11, versus an IPO price of $ 135. Its market capitalisation reached $2,107bn, instantly making it the world's sixth most valuable company, behind Amazon at $2,566bn. Musk is betting that the conquest of space will open up new economic frontiers within a timeframe that makes sense for financial investors. The market liked the trailer. The film itself will now have to deliver.

A positive end to the week allowed equity indices, which had been emerging from a consolidation phase, to chalk up weekly gains. Europe narrowed the gap with the US a little. The Stoxx Europe 600 is up 6.9% in 2026, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.6%.

Hopes of a de-escalation in Iran triggered the expected market moves. First, oil fell sharply, as supply is expected to increase again. Brent is trading at around $83 this morning, down 12% over the week and 21% over the month. Second, bonds rallied. Lower oil prices are reassuring for the inflation outlook, which in turn is pushing down rate expectations. As a reminder, bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. Finally, cyclicals and financials bounced back, as the economic outlook cleared. That also explains Europe's relative outperformance last week: the continent's indices have heavy weightings in banks and cyclical sectors such as autos, luxury goods and airlines.

This week, the spotlight will be on the US Federal Reserve's first monetary policy decision under Kevin Warsh. The prospect of an agreement with Iran should make the Fed's task easier, although it may still strike a hawkish tone in response to the rise in inflation. Rates themselves are expected to stay unchanged this time. The verdict comes on Wednesday. Until then, other central banks will be on duty, while the G7 gets under way in Evian. A MarketScreener team will be on the ground to cover the event from close quarters.

While the Fed and the G7 had been marked in red on calendars for several months, an unscheduled event also stirred up the weekend. The US administration ordered Anthropic to shut off foreign access to the latest version of its AI, Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. Anthropic complied reluctantly, apologising to its users. The episode is probably a foretaste of what lies ahead: the balance of power will also be fought out between AI models. We are a long way from the tools that, three years ago, produced amusing but rather ropey images on demand. Writing in Le Grand Continent on Saturday after noticing that Claude Fable had been blocked, Victor Storchan commented: "For the first time, a frontier model is being treated as a strategic technology, access to which is strictly restricted in the name of national security for any foreign national, whether or not they are on US soil, including the foreign developers who build it." I am spending a little time on the subject this morning because it is another sign of AI's growing importance. More prosaically, it could be bad news for the valuation of Anthropic, or OpenAI, as it seeks to maximise its scale ahead of a stock-market listing, but we will come back to that another time.

Other things worth knowing to start the week:

Donald Trump will dine at Versailles with Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, after the G7. That is not stopping the US administration from threatening France with 100% tariffs on wine unless its digital services tax is scrapped, according to the NY Post.

Swiss voters have rejected a population cap in a referendum.

On the macro agenda, and with no disrespect intended to the Bank of England or the central banks of Brazil, Japan, Australia and Switzerland, the Federal Reserve will be the main event on Wednesday.

On the corporate agenda, there is not much left to get excited about, apart from Accenture and Orsted among the companies in focus.

In Asia-Pacific, SpaceX and Hormuz are enough to put indices in a buoyant mood. The highest-beta markets are surging: Japan is up 4.7% and South Korea 5.3%. Australia (+1.3%), India (+1.6%) and mainland China (+1.5%) are also performing well. Hong Kong is a little more subdued (+0.5%). Europe is expected to open sharply higher.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: wholesale prices in Germany; consumer confidence in Switzerland; trade balance in Italy and the Euro Area, along with industrial production; in Canada with housing starts; in the United States with the Empire State Manufacturing Index, industrial production, and the NAHB Housing Market Index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,305.8

: US$4,305.8 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$83.77

: US$83.77 United States 10 years : 4.44%

: 4.44% BITCOIN: US$65,850.4

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