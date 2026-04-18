A temporary ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, announced by Donald Trump, offers a prospect of de-escalation in a region marked by high tensions, with the stated objective of reviving diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.

The agreement, negotiated in Washington, took. effect at 5:00 p.m. ET, according to the US President. Donald Trump indicated his intention to soon invite Benjamin Netanyahu and Joseph Aoun to the White House to initiate the first direct talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983. He cited "excellent" exchanges with both leaders and expressed his conviction that the conditions for a swift peace could be met, despite a still volatile regional context.



This truce comes as tensions remain high in the Middle East, particularly following the conflict launched on February 28 involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon have reignited criticism from Tehran, which denounced a violation of a previous ceasefire. Despite the breakdown of discussions between Washington and Iran, the White House continues to maintain a degree of optimism regarding a diplomatic outcome.



The United States intends to play a central role in consolidating this agreement. Donald Trump has tasked several officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with continuing the diplomatic efforts. If this truce is upheld, it could represent a step toward a lasting de-escalation in a region grappling with persistent tensions.