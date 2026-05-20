IT Link confirms annual targets despite difficult start to the year

The consulting and engineering firm specializing in connected systems saw its activity hit a low point in the first quarter of 2026, with revenue of 21.03 million euros, down 3.7% year-on-year (-3.4% at constant exchange rates). The group attributed this underperformance to a lag between order intake and the actual launch of several structural projects, which weighed on the utilization rate, which came in at 89.9% compared to 92.4% a year earlier.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/20/2026 at 12:32 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Activity in France (including Morocco) declined by 2.9% compared to the first quarter of 2025. This geographical area, which represents just over 80% of the IT Link Group's total productive workforce, saw significant commercial successes during the period, the effects of which will be felt as early as the second quarter.



International revenue posted a decline of 7.1% (-5.6% at constant exchange rates), primarily affected by the slowdown in public procurement in Quebec, a key market for Ciao's consulting business.



At the same time, IT Link Canada continued its progress with growth of 10.8% (+14.2% at constant exchange rates), while activity in Benelux remained virtually stable.



By business line, service provision fell by 3.9% over the quarter. Solutions activities recorded a more limited decline of 1.8%, or 0.6% excluding currency effects, amid the ramp-up of Ciao's Digital Studio and Accessibility offering.



On the human resources front, the group regained positive momentum with 18 net hires during the quarter. As of March 31, IT Link had 898 employees and a total productive workforce of 924 consultants, compared to 905 a year earlier, in line with its growth trajectory for 2026.



Based on these factors, the group confirms its objective of a return to growth starting in the second quarter and maintains its forecast of revenue growth between 1% and 3% for the full 2026 fiscal year.