While White House adviser Kevin Hassett had long been seen as the frontrunner, it is ultimately former Fed governor Kevin Warsh who is expected to succeed Jerome Powell.

It has been a seemingly endless saga that is finally its conclusion: this Friday Donald Trump is expected to announce the name of the next Fed chair.



On Thursday night, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was set to name Kevin Warsh. The former Fed governor (2006-2011) reportedly met the president yesterday at the White House.



On the sidelines of the premiere of the film Melania, held last night at the Kennedy Center, Donald Trump himself told reporters that "Many, many people think it's someone who could have held this job a few years ago." Warsh was one of the contenders for the Fed chairmanship in 2017. However, Trump ultimately chose Powell.



In 2006, at just 35, Kevin Warsh became, the youngest governor in the Fed's history. He ultimately resigned in 2011, arguing that monetary policy was too accommodative.



He is therefore seen as a "hawk": his appointment may seem surprising as Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lower rates. However, Kevin Warsh has reassured the president in recent months, urging faster rate cuts by the Fed and backing his tariff policy.

Three other candidates were still in the running to succeed Jerome Powell: Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, Rick Rieder, head of fixed-income investments at BlackRock, and Fed governor Christopher Waller.

Kevin Hassett had long been seen as the favorite, but his closeness to the president ultimately disqualified him. Donald Trump himself said earlier this month that he preferred to keep him in his current role.

Kevin Warsh is expected, in principle, to be appointed governor to replace Stephen Miran, whose term expires on January 31, before succeeding Jerome Powell in May. However, Miran will remain in his post until Warsh is confirmed by the Senate.