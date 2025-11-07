In an era when television is being redefined by streaming platforms and shrinking ad budgets, Britain's oldest broadcaster may be preparing for its biggest shake-up in decades. ITV confirmed on Friday that it is in preliminary talks with Sky, the Comcast-owned pay-TV operator, over a possible £1.6 billion sale of its Media and Entertainment division: a deal that could reshape the UK's broadcasting landscape.

At first glance, this looks like a marriage of convenience. ITV's M&E business - which includes its traditional channels and the ITVX streaming service - has been battered by the advertising slowdown. In the last quarter of 2025, ad revenues are expected to fall by 9%. The division remains profitable, but growth has stalled. Sky, by contrast, enjoys steady subscription income and the deep pockets of its US parent, Comcast. Combining the two could create a home-grown streaming powerhouse with the scale to compete more effectively against global rivals such as Netflix and Disney+.

The logic of the deal

For Sky, the logic is clear. Acquiring ITV's broadcast and streaming arm would cement its dominance in British television. It would bring a large domestic audience, valuable content libraries, and a trusted brand. For ITV, the attraction lies in relief, financial and strategic. The sale could free up capital to invest further in ITV Studios, its thriving production arm, which makes shows from Love Island to I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Studios has been the bright spot amid the gloom, growing 11% in the first nine months of the year even as advertising revenues fell.

If the deal proceeds, ITV would become less of a broadcaster and more of a global content producer - akin to how Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal have repositioned themselves in recent years. This could also protect ITV from the cyclical swings of the ad market and the vagaries of political uncertainty that tend to buffet Britain's media firms.

Echoes of past mergers

This is not the first time Britain's TV sector has faced a seismic shift. When Comcast bought Sky in 2018 for £30 billion, it marked the entry of a US media giant into Europe's pay-TV market. Similarly, ITV's potential divestment echoes deals like Disney's $71 billion purchase of Fox's entertainment assets or the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery in 2022 - consolidations driven by the need to scale up in the streaming wars.

What makes the ITV-Sky talks distinct is their local focus. Rather than chasing global subscribers, the goal seems to be creating a strong, UK-centric platform a sort of homegrown streaming giant. That ambition may resonate with regulators and politicians keen to preserve British media independence.

Uncertain endings

Still, this story may not end in a deal. ITV called the talks "preliminary," and Sky has refused to comment. Other suitors, including Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI and France's Banijay, have circled ITV in recent years, and fresh bids could yet emerge.

For now, investors are cautiously optimistic. ITV's shares jumped 15% after the news broke.