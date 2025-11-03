Illinois Tool Works Inc. delivered strong Q3 2025 results, driven by revenue growth and record operating margins. Strategic enterprise initiatives and effective cost management have boosted earnings and free cash flow. With consistent dividend increases and positive analyst sentiment, ITW is well-positioned for sustained growth and value creation in the diversified industrial sector.

Published on 11/03/2025 at 02:18 am EST - Modified on 11/03/2025 at 04:21 am EST

Illinois Tool is a prominent global manufacturing company, recognized as a Fortune 300 leader. The company operates through seven industry-leading segments, utilizing the distinctive ITW Business Model to achieve robust growth, exceptional margins and high returns.

Illinois Tool posted Q3 25 results, with revenue climbing 2% y/y to $4.1bn (+1% organically). The company set a record operating margin of 27.4%, up 90bp, thanks to enterprise initiatives. EPS rose to $2.81, marking a 6% y/y increase and FCF increased 15%, while ITW repurchased $375m in shares and boosted its annual dividend by 7%, continuing its 62-year streak of increases. The Q4 25 dividend of $1.61 per share will be paid on January 9, 2026.

Higher FCF

Illinois Tool reported strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, with a revenue CAGR of 3.2%, reaching $15.9bn in FY 24, driven by margin expansion and ongoing strength in customer-back innovation. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 6.3% to $4.3bn, with margins expanding by 279bp to 27.0%, helped by operational efficiency. Consistent net income growth led FCF rose over FY 21-24, climbing from $1.9bn to $2.9bn. CFO also rose from $2.6bn to $3.3bn in FY 24.

In comparison, its local peer 3M Company reported a negative revenue CAGR of minus 11.4% to $24.6bn over FY 21-24. EBITDA also declined at a CAGR of minus 18.6% to $5.4bn.

Positive analyst sentiments

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock delivered negative returns of approximately 7.3%. In comparison, 3M Company's stock delivered higher returns of around 30.9% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of $5.8 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Illinois Tool is currently trading at a P/E of 23.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $10.5, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 23.7x and 3M Company's P/E of 24.6x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBIT multiple of 18.5x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $4.2bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 20.1x but higher than that of 3M Company (17.0x).

Illinois Tool is covered by 12 analysts, with two having 'Buy' ratings and 10 having 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of $259.0, implying 6.2% upside potential over the current market price.

Consensus estimates a revenue CAGR of 2.6%, reaching $17.2bn over FY 24-27. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% to $4.7bn with margins expanding by 50bp to 27.3%. However, analysts estimate a negative net profit CAGR of minus 0.6% to $3.4bn, with EPS to increase to $12.2 in FY 27 from $11.7. Analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 8.7% and a net profit CAGR of 5.3% for 3M Company.

Overall, Illinois Tool demonstrates strong operational efficiency and consistent growth, supported by robust free cash flow and strategic dividend increases. Despite facing competitive pressures and mixed analyst sentiments, the company's diversified product portfolio and innovative initiatives position it well for future growth. However, Illinois Tool faces risks including demand headwinds, supply chain disruptions, inflation, competitive and regulatory challenges, financial vulnerabilities, legal liabilities and reputational risks.