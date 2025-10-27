Johnson & Johnson announces positive 96-week results from two Phase 3 studies of Tremfya (guselkumab), the first interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor with an entirely subcutaneous treatment regimen.



Clinical remission rates exceeded 85% for both maintenance doses at two years, with endoscopic responses and sustained deep remissions also observed. The safety profile remained consistent with previous data.



According to Dr. David Rubin (University of Chicago), these results show that guselkumab achieves sustained endoscopic remission while offering patients more flexibility.



Tremfya is currently the only IL-23 inhibitor approved in the US for intravenous or subcutaneous induction and subcutaneous maintenance in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.