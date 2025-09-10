Johnson & Johnson has announced that the US FDA has approved INLEXZO TM (intravesical gemcitabine system) to treat patients with certain types of bladder cancer.



INLEXZO TM is designed for patients who wish to preserve their bladder and is the first and only intravesical drug delivery system (iDRS) to provide prolonged local delivery of an anticancer drug to the bladder, the group said.



The approval follows data from the Phase 2b open-label clinical trial. Results show that 82% of patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC treated with INLEXZO achieved a complete response (CR), meaning no signs of cancer were detected after treatment (95% confidence interval [CI]).



In a field that has seen little progress in over 40 years, INLEXZO offers a unique, revolutionary innovation with a promising future, said Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Global President, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson.