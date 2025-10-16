Johnson & Johnson announces that the US FDA has granted priority review to its supplemental New Drug Application for Akeega (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer with BRCA mutation.



The evaluation is based on the results of a Phase 3 study that showed a 48% reduction in the risk of radiographic progression or death and a 56% prolongation of time to symptomatic progression. The treatment also showed a trend toward improving overall survival.



If approved, Akeega would become the first precision PARP inhibitor combination therapy for this population of patients with a poor prognosis. For clarification, PARM is an enzyme involved in DNA repair in cells.