Johnson & Johnson announces that the US FDA has granted priority review to its supplemental New Drug Application for Akeega (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer with BRCA mutation.
The evaluation is based on the results of a Phase 3 study that showed a 48% reduction in the risk of radiographic progression or death and a 56% prolongation of time to symptomatic progression. The treatment also showed a trend toward improving overall survival.
If approved, Akeega would become the first precision PARP inhibitor combination therapy for this population of patients with a poor prognosis. For clarification, PARM is an enzyme involved in DNA repair in cells.
Johnson & Johnson is one of the world's leading producers of healthcare products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (64.1%): drugs intended for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, oncological diseases, gastro-intestinal illnesses, infectious, immunological, neurological, dermatological diseases, etc.;
- medical products and equipment (35.9%): diagnostic systems, orthopedic and gynecological equipment, surgical materials, etc. for use by healthcare professionals;
At the end of 2024, Johnson & Johnson has 64 manufacturing facilities located in the United States (23), North America (7), Europe (21), Africa and Asia/Pacific (13).
The United States accounts for 56.6% of net sales.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.