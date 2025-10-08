Johnson & Johnson announces the approval by the US FDA of Simponi (golimumab) for the treatment of children weighing more than 15 kg with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. This decision extends the indication for the treatment already approved in adults and makes Simponi the only drug in this population to offer a monthly maintenance dose.



Data from the PURSUIT program show clinical remission at 6 weeks in 32% of patients and maintenance of remission at 54 weeks in 57% of patients.



Chris Gasink, Vice President of Medical Affairs, says that this approval "offers a new safe and effective treatment option for children for whom solutions remain limited."