Johnson & Johnson announces the presentation of 17 clinical and real-world studies at the annual meeting of the European College of Neuro-psychopharmacology (ECNP), to be held October 11-14 in Amsterdam. This work focuses on major depressive disorder (MDD), treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and schizophrenia.



Key findings include new Phase 3 analyses of the efficacy of lumateperone (CAPLYTA) and seltorexant in MDD, as well as data from the ESCAPE-TRD and ELLIPSE studies on esketamine nasal spray (SPRAVATO).



Bill Martin, Global Head of Neuroscience at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, emphasizes that the company is pursuing a "targeted, patient-centric" approach to delivering differentiated treatments for psychiatric disorders.