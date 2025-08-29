Johnson & Johnson announced on Thursday evening that it has decided to terminate a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the combination of its nipocalimab antibody and a therapy based on tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF?) inhibitors in the treatment of refractory rheumatoid arthritis due to insufficient efficacy.



In a press release, J&J stated that this innovative approach, which targeted a difficult-to-treat population, did not demonstrate sufficient evidence of significant health benefits for patients compared to anti-TNF? alone after 12 weeks of treatment.



Based on these results, the US biopharmaceutical group explained that it had decided not to continue the clinical development of nipocalimab in combination with an anti-TNF? for this indication, while emphasizing that no new safety issues had been identified.



However, J&J remains "enthusiastic" about other ongoing clinical programs evaluating nipocalimab in various potential indications related to rheumatic diseases, certain rare autoimmune diseases, and maternal-fetal conditions, and still estimates its annual sales potential at over $5bn.