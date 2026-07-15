J&J posts mixed results, shares seen lower

The pharmaceutical group reported a mixed quarterly performance, with net income essentially flat but below expectations, while revenue came in ahead of the consensus. The company also raised its 2026 guidance, but the stock was still seen down more than 1% at the open on Wall Street.

Johnson & Johnson posted reported net income of $5.53bn for the second quarter, down very slightly (-0.1% year-on-year) but well below the S&P consensus, which was more optimistic at $5.91bn.

As a result, reported earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.27, down 0.9%, also below the consensus ($2.43).



On an adjusted basis, however, net income rose 5.7% to $7.08bn, while adjusted EPS increased 4.7% to $2.90.



Revenue came in at $25.31bn, up 6.6% on a reported basis, this time beating the consensus ($25.06bn). In detail, the Innovative Medicine business posted 6.8% operational growth, while the MedTech division delivered 3.6% operational growth.



Free cash flow is estimated at about $8.7bn year-to-date, versus $6.21bn a year earlier.



On the outlook, Johnson & Johnson raised its 2026 targets: the group now aims for reported revenue of $101.1bn at the midpoint, representing 7.3% growth, versus $100.8bn previously.

It also raised its adjusted EPS target to $11.68 at the midpoint, representing an 8.2% increase, as well as its adjusted operating EPS target to $11.58, up 7.3%.



'Thanks to the upgrade to our outlook and quarterly revenue topping $25bn, we are on track to reach our 2026 goal, or more than $100bn in annual revenue, for the first time in the company's 140-year history,' CEO Joaquin Duato emphasized.



