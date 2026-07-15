Johnson & Johnson posted reported net income of $5.53bn for the second quarter, down very slightly (-0.1% year-on-year) but well below the S&P consensus, which was more optimistic at $5.91bn.
As a result, reported earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.27, down 0.9%, also below the consensus ($2.43).

On an adjusted basis, however, net income rose 5.7% to $7.08bn, while adjusted EPS increased 4.7% to $2.90.

Revenue came in at $25.31bn, up 6.6% on a reported basis, this time beating the consensus ($25.06bn). In detail, the Innovative Medicine business posted 6.8% operational growth, while the MedTech division delivered 3.6% operational growth.

Free cash flow is estimated at about $8.7bn year-to-date, versus $6.21bn a year earlier.

On the outlook, Johnson & Johnson raised its 2026 targets: the group now aims for reported revenue of $101.1bn at the midpoint, representing 7.3% growth, versus $100.8bn previously.
It also raised its adjusted EPS target to $11.68 at the midpoint, representing an 8.2% increase, as well as its adjusted operating EPS target to $11.58, up 7.3%.

'Thanks to the upgrade to our outlook and quarterly revenue topping $25bn, we are on track to reach our 2026 goal, or more than $100bn in annual revenue, for the first time in the company's 140-year history,' CEO Joaquin Duato emphasized.