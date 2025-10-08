Johnson & Johnson announces positive 48-week results from a Phase III study evaluating Tremfya (guselkumab) as a fully subcutaneous treatment in adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Patients achieved clinical remission rates of 36.7% and endoscopic remission rates of 25.9%.



Benefits were observed in both treatment-naïve and refractory patients, with a safety profile consistent with established safety data.



According to Prof. Silvio Danese (Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan), the possibility of subcutaneous induction therapy "offers the flexibility of home administration without compromising efficacy."



Tremfya thus becomes the first and only IL-23 inhibitor to demonstrate durable clinical and endoscopic results over one year with an entirely subcutaneous regimen, recently approved by the FDA for ulcerative colitis.