Johnson & Johnson announces that a Phase IIb study showed a complete pathological response in 38% of patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) treated with Inlexzo (intravesical gemcitabine system) combined with cetrelimab (PD-1 inhibitor) prior to radical cystectomy.



In these patients, who were ineligible or unwilling to undergo platinum-based chemotherapy, the combination also achieved an overall pathological response rate of 53% and a one-year recurrence-free survival rate of 77%. No new safety signals were observed.



Andrea Necchi, professor at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, points out that this approach "can offer significant complete responses while remaining well tolerated."



Christopher Cutie, vice president at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, adds that these results pave the way for new pre-surgery options for patients excluded from standard cisplatin treatment.