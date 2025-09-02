Clinical data presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) show that at 10 years, compared to standard care, the routine use of Impella CP in patients who have had a heart attack with cardiogenic shock results in an absolute reduction in mortality of 16.3%.



Compared to the control group at 10 years, patients with Impella CP gained an average of 600 additional days of life.



The trial recruited 360 participants at 14 sites in Denmark, Germany, and the United Kingdom between 2013 and 2023.



Impella, the world's smallest heart pump, is inserted into the heart to temporarily take over the heart's pumping function, allowing the heart to rest and recover while maintaining oxygenated blood flow throughout the body.



"The long-term data from the DanGer Shock ECR published today validate the original results and confirm that the survival benefit of Impella CP is durable and increases year over year," said Navin Kapur, MD, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Cardiac Recovery, J&J MedTech.