Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that it had raised its revenue target for 2025 despite Q3 revenues coming in slightly below expectations, a disappointment that led to the stock falling in pre-market trading.
The US pharmaceutical group reported net income of $5.15bn for the period from July to September, compared with a profit of $2.7bn for the same period in fiscal 2024.
On an adjusted basis, its EPS came in at $2.80, exceeding the consensus of $2.56.
Its quarterly revenue grew 7% to $24bn, while the market had anticipated close to $24.1bn.
The New Jersey-based group, which announced its intention to divest its orthopedic businesses in order to focus on oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, surgery, and vision, has revised its annual revenue target upward, now expecting between $93.5bn and $93.9bn, compared to $93.2bn to $93.6bn previously.
While it says it is on the cusp of a new phase of accelerated growth with its refocused profile, J&J has nevertheless maintained its EPS forecast of $10.8 to $10.9 for the full year.
The stock was down 0.7% in electronic trading on Tuesday morning, just over an hour before the opening bell on Wall Street.
Johnson & Johnson is one of the world's leading producers of healthcare products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (64.1%): drugs intended for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, oncological diseases, gastro-intestinal illnesses, infectious, immunological, neurological, dermatological diseases, etc.;
- medical products and equipment (35.9%): diagnostic systems, orthopedic and gynecological equipment, surgical materials, etc. for use by healthcare professionals;
At the end of 2024, Johnson & Johnson has 64 manufacturing facilities located in the United States (23), North America (7), Europe (21), Africa and Asia/Pacific (13).
The United States accounts for 56.6% of net sales.
