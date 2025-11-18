The share price of the American confectioner-owner of the SuperPretzel, Dippin' Dots, and Philly Swirl brands, amongst others-has fallen back to the level it was at twelve years ago.

J&J Snack Foods reported its annual results yesterday. While revenue has doubled in twelve years, operating income has remained flat over the period; adjusted for inflation, the group is facing a critical erosion of its profitability.

This is because it is facing severe margin compression, falling victim to inflation on the one hand and a chronic inability to increase its selling prices on the other. Fortunately, the capital intensity of its business remains well under control.

The group's other structural weakness has been the poor return on its external growth operations. Between 2013 and 2025, $350m was invested in acquisitions, which have so far failed to generate any value creation.

The lack of profit growth has not prevented dividends from tripling over the period—a distribution that remains well covered by free cash flow. However, the current dividend yield of only 2.7% is not enough to make this feature alone attractive.

The enterprise value of $1.7bn represents a multiple of 17x this year's free cash flow, which is still a high multiple given the poor economic performance, even after the stock price plummeted.

In terms of EBITDA multiple, the valuation is in line with the average for private market transactions. So there is nothing particularly tempting on that front either. In this respect, this earnings commentary is in line with the previous one, published at the same time last year.

Fortunately, J&J Snack Foods continues to have a solid balance sheet, with net debt representing less than one year of operating profit after depreciation and amortization.