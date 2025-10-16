Johnson & Johnson has announced that a Phase 3 study has demonstrated that the combination of Tecvayli (teclistamab) and Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase) significantly improved progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who had received one to three prior lines of therapy.
Over nearly three years of follow-up, the results met the primary and secondary endpoints with statistically significant superiority over standard treatments. The independent data monitoring committee recommended early publication of the study.
According to Yusri Elsayed, Global Head of Oncology at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, these results confirm the potential of this combination to become a new standard of care, thanks to complementary mechanisms of action on the BCMA and CD38 targets.
The safety profile observed remains consistent with that of monotherapies, the laboratory points out.
Johnson & Johnson is one of the world's leading producers of healthcare products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (64.1%): drugs intended for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, oncological diseases, gastro-intestinal illnesses, infectious, immunological, neurological, dermatological diseases, etc.;
- medical products and equipment (35.9%): diagnostic systems, orthopedic and gynecological equipment, surgical materials, etc. for use by healthcare professionals;
At the end of 2024, Johnson & Johnson has 64 manufacturing facilities located in the United States (23), North America (7), Europe (21), Africa and Asia/Pacific (13).
The United States accounts for 56.6% of net sales.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.