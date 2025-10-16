Johnson & Johnson has announced that a Phase 3 study has demonstrated that the combination of Tecvayli (teclistamab) and Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase) significantly improved progression-free survival and overall survival in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who had received one to three prior lines of therapy.



Over nearly three years of follow-up, the results met the primary and secondary endpoints with statistically significant superiority over standard treatments. The independent data monitoring committee recommended early publication of the study.



According to Yusri Elsayed, Global Head of Oncology at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, these results confirm the potential of this combination to become a new standard of care, thanks to complementary mechanisms of action on the BCMA and CD38 targets.



The safety profile observed remains consistent with that of monotherapies, the laboratory points out.