J.P. Morgan Chase Holds Over 10% of DBV Technologies' Share Capital

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/13/2026 at 11:06 am EST

J.P. Morgan Chase has announced that on January 8, 2026, it indirectly surpassed the thresholds of 10% of the share capital and voting rights of DBV Technologies. The company now indirectly holds, through entities under its control, 30,658,076 DBV Technologies shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 13.20% of the company's share capital and voting rights.



This crossing of thresholds results from an increase in the number of DBV Technologies shares held by assimilation.