J.P. Morgan Chase Surpasses 5% Stake in Inventiva

JP Morgan Chase & Co reported to the AMF that, as of December 31, it had indirectly crossed above the 5% thresholds for both share capital and voting rights in Inventiva, following an increase in the number of shares held by assimilation.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/06/2026 at 08:42 am EST

The American bank specified that, through the companies it controls, it holds 10,477,402 Inventiva shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.48% of the capital and 5.14% of the voting rights in the biopharmaceutical company.