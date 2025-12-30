J.P. Morgan Surpasses 10% Ownership Threshold in DBV Technologies

J.P. Morgan Chase announced that on December 22, 2025, it indirectly crossed upward the 5% and 10% thresholds of the share capital and voting rights of DBV Technologies, and now indirectly holds, through the companies it controls, 20,961,972 DBV Technologies shares representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 10.44% of the company's share capital and voting rights.



This crossing of thresholds results from an increase in the number of DBV Technologies shares held by assimilation.