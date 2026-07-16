J.Safra Sarasin: 'gold's low point is now near'

Benoît Harger, portfolio manager, and Jingchao Zhu, investment specialist at J.Safra Sarasin, remain confident about gold's medium-term outlook: 'The structural drivers underpinning its re-rating over the past several years remain fully in place: geopolitical fragmentation continues to fuel hedging strategies against dollar depreciation, sovereign debt sustainability remains an unresolved concern, and central banks show no sign of changing course'.

The latest survey by the World Gold Council shows that nearly nine out of 10 reserve managers expect a further increase in official gold reserves. A record 45% even plans to increase its own reserves. This is a clear signal that demand fundamentals remain solid, despite the unwinding of speculative positions seen in recent months.



'In the short term, however, our fair value model indicates that the current cycle should continue. We expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver two rate hikes over the next 12 months, versus one and a half hikes currently priced in by markets. In this context, it is unlikely that gold will stage a lasting rebound in the very near term. That said, a slight weakening in US economic data could be enough to push down Fed rate expectations as well as the dollar', Benoît Harger and Jingchao Zhu note.



Overall, J.Safra Sarasin expects a moderate weakening of the dollar by year-end which, combined with a decline in real rates, should support the gold price: 'Our model points to a move back toward $4,600 an ounce by year-end. A resurgence in hedging strategies against dollar depreciation as the US midterm elections approach would also be an additional upside factor.'



In addition, for the Swiss private bank, sentiment indicators also support this view: 'net speculative positions have turned more optimistic again even as the spot price of gold has set new lows since the start of the year. At the same time, risk reversals (indicators of options positioning) are at their lowest levels in 10 years, suggesting that extreme pessimism is likely behind us. Under these conditions, a reversal of outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could occur soon.'



Taken together, these factors lead J.Safra Sarasin to believe that gold's low point is now near.



