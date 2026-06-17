Jabil raises annual targets following robust third quarter

Jabil has reported a sharp increase in earnings for the past quarter, driven by "extremely vigorous" demand for AI infrastructure, allowing the company to upgrade its guidance for the current fiscal year.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 09:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, the electronic and industrial manufacturing services provider reported core EPS growth of 24% to $3.16 and a 20% rise in core operating profit to $504m for its fiscal third quarter.



Revenue climbed 11.8% to $8.75bn. CEO Mike Dastoor highlighted that demand for AI infrastructure remains "extremely vigorous," which has led to "significantly higher AI-related revenue expectations for the fiscal year."



"At the same time, we continued to see better-than-expected performance in sectors of our portfolio that were previously under pressure, notably automotive and connected home," the executive added.



"Our diversified model continues to deliver, allowing us to sustain strong growth while generating higher margins and significant free cash flow," Dastoor continued.



Consequently, the Florida-based group is raising its targets for the full 2026 fiscal year, now projecting core EPS of $12.70, a core operating margin of 5.8% on revenue of $35bn, and adjusted free cash flow of $1.4bn or more.



"We are very confident in our positioning for 2027. We remain focused on profitable growth, efficient capital utilization, and long-term value creation for our shareholders," the CEO concluded.