Jabil raises annual targets following robust third quarter
Jabil has reported a sharp increase in earnings for the past quarter, driven by "extremely vigorous" demand for AI infrastructure, allowing the company to upgrade its guidance for the current fiscal year.
On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, the electronic and industrial manufacturing services provider reported core EPS growth of 24% to $3.16 and a 20% rise in core operating profit to $504m for its fiscal third quarter.
Revenue climbed 11.8% to $8.75bn. CEO Mike Dastoor highlighted that demand for AI infrastructure remains "extremely vigorous," which has led to "significantly higher AI-related revenue expectations for the fiscal year."
"At the same time, we continued to see better-than-expected performance in sectors of our portfolio that were previously under pressure, notably automotive and connected home," the executive added.
"Our diversified model continues to deliver, allowing us to sustain strong growth while generating higher margins and significant free cash flow," Dastoor continued.
Consequently, the Florida-based group is raising its targets for the full 2026 fiscal year, now projecting core EPS of $12.70, a core operating margin of 5.8% on revenue of $35bn, and adjusted free cash flow of $1.4bn or more.
"We are very confident in our positioning for 2027. We remain focused on profitable growth, efficient capital utilization, and long-term value creation for our shareholders," the CEO concluded.
Jabil Inc. specializes in electronic and industrial contract manufacturing services. The group offers design, engineering, high-volume production and assembly services for electronic and industrial systems, components and subsystems, as well as supply chain management solutions and services. Net sales break down by area of activity as follows:
- digital and intelligent infrastructure (41.3%): integrated solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud and data centres, networks and communications, etc.;
- Automotive, transportation, healthcare, packaging and renewable energy industries (39.9%);
- connected intelligent products and digital commerce (18.8%): home automation devices and systems, hardware solutions and platforms for connected objects, digital commerce and warehouse automation solutions, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (25%), Mexico (19.1%), China (14.1%), Malaysia (12.2%) and other (29.6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.