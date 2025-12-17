Electronic components manufacturer Jabil has raised its guidance for FY 2026, expecting revenue and profit above market forecasts. The announcement, driven by strong demand linked to data centers, sent the stock up over 7% when trading began on Wall Street on Wednesday. The group now projects annual revenue of $32.4bn, above the $31.52bn expected by analysts, with EPS of $11.55, above the consensus of $11.11.

This revision is based on accelerating investments in digital infrastructure, notably data centers, fueled by growing computing capacity needs tied to artificial intelligence technologies. Already a supplier to Apple, Jabil is strengthening its position in a rapidly changing sector, supported by global demand for electronic and connectivity solutions.

The group also beat expectations in Q1 ended November 30, with revenue up 18.7% y-o-y, to $8.30bn, compared with $8.09bn anticipated. EPS came in at $2.85, above the $2.70 forecast. These results confirm Jabil's growth momentum, placing it well to capitalize on the global digital transformation.