Jackpot for Partouche Group: Net Profit Multiplied by 12 in 2025

Partouche Group reports a sharp rise in annual results, boosted by targeted growth operations, renovations across its portfolio, and a major property sale. Net profit reached €52.7 million, compared to €4.1 million a year earlier.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/27/2026 at 12:23 pm EST

The group saw its net profit multiply twelvefold in as many months, reaching €52.7 million. Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) rose by 5.1% to €748.3 million in 2025, up from €712.3 million in the 2024 fiscal year. Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) also increased by 4.0% to €352.4 million for the year, with consolidated revenue up 6% at €460.2 million, compared to €434.3 million in 2024.



Operating profit reached €86.9 million, compared to €15.2 million in 2024, notably supported by €57.0 million from the sale of the building that once housed the Hôtel 3.14 in Cannes until October 2016, as well as the operation of the casino on the ground floor before its transfer to Palm Beach.



Tax expense amounted to €22.8 million (including a stable CVAE of €0.9 million), compared to €7.5 million in 2024, due to an increase in profit taxes (including deferred taxes) to €21.9 million versus €6.6 million in 2024.



The financial structure remains solid, with gearing at 0.4x and a leverage effect of 2.1x. Net debt stands at €163.9 million, up by €59.8 million, due to new investments, notably the acquisition of a building on Avenue de La Grande Armée.



Partouche Group plans to increase its dividend for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, with the amount to be submitted for approval at the General Meeting on March 25, 2026.



Looking ahead, the Group continues its investments, with major projects in Vichy, Cannes, Cabourg, and its future gaming club on Avenue de La Grande Armée in Paris, set to open in spring 2026. The Group also reaffirms its ambition to enhance the customer experience and strengthen the performance of its existing establishments.