It's the name that marks the end of the summer for investors: Jackson Hole. The annual symposium organized by the Fed marks the start of the new season for central bankers. While Jerome Powell will be eagerly awaited for his comments on future interest rate moves, this symposium will also be the last of his term. It will be an opportunity for him to take stock of his eight years at the helm of the Fed and learn from past failures.

This time, it's back to school for investors. This week, the Fed is bringing together the world's central bankers for a kind of back-to-school seminar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

This annual symposium traditionally marks a "back to business" for investors. Needless to say, going from the beach to a symposium on "labor markets in transition: demographics, productivity, and macroeconomic policy" is a bit of a cold shower.

Beyond the calendar aspect, Jackson Hole is often an important moment for the Fed, an opportunity to set a course for monetary policy. And this year, expectations are high. The markets are hoping that the Fed will cut rates again, starting in September, and Donald Trump is putting immense pressure on Jerome Powell to do so. His speech on Friday is therefore eagerly awaited.

Pressure of the moment...

For several months now, the Fed chairman has maintained that monetary policy is "well positioned" and that the Fed is data dependent. Investors are waiting to see whether he will stick to this guns or whether he will be more clearly open to rate cuts starting in September.

With the latest employment data showing signs of weakness, the consensus within the FOMC seems to have already shifted toward a cut in September. At least, that is what the markets are anticipating. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, a 25-basis-point cut at the next meeting is highly likely, with a probability of 83%.

The current sequence could be reminiscent of what we saw last year. At its meeting in late July, the Fed kept rates unchanged. Two days later, an employment report came in well below expectations, raising fears that the Fed was behind the curve. In Jackson Hole, Jerome Powell then opened the door to a rate cut in September, placing greater emphasis on the fragility of the labor market. In September, the Fed began easing monetary policy with a first 50bp cut, followed by two further quarter-point cuts in November and December.

Last week, Scott Bessent estimated that rates "should probably be 150 or 175 basis points lower." The Treasury Secretary is also overseeing the search for Jerome Powell's successor. More and more names are being mentioned in this process. The strategy has one objective: to encourage more candidates to come forward and publicly call for lower rates, thereby increasing the pressure on Jerome Powell.

This pressure has been constant for months. Donald Trump continues to denounce high rates that cost the US "a fortune", while insulting Jerome Powell. This pressure is even physical, as Donald Trump visited Jerome Powell at the end of July to check for himself on the progress of renovation work at the Fed's headquarters. At least, that was the official reason for the visit. On that day, standing alongside the Fed chairman, he told the press: "I want him to lower interest rates. What else can I say?"

...and time to take stock

While Jerome Powell will have to respond to the pressures of the moment and try to chart a course for the next few meetings, it will also be time to take stock. First, for himself, as he travels to Jackson Hole for the last time before the end of his term. And for the Fed's strategy, as it prepares for a new monetary policy review.

This is something the Fed does every five years. It involves taking stock of the successes and failures of previous years and defining a strategy to best fulfill its dual mandate (employment and inflation).

The current version dates from 2020. On that occasion, the Fed made two major changes. First, it allowed inflation to exceed 2% for a certain period of time in order to compensate for periods of below-target inflation (which was the case during the 2010s). Second, it rejected the idea that a tight labor market should automatically trigger rate hikes to prevent any risk of inflation.

While all this may seem like internal central bank jargon, of interest only to a few specialists, it is important to return to this 2020 monetary policy review to understand what happened next and the psychology of central bankers.

In 2020, the Fed started from the observation that the post-2008 economic recovery had been too weak and that even a labor market at full employment was not producing inflation. The conclusion was that a more accommodative monetary policy was needed, even if it meant allowing inflation to rise above the target. A little inflation above the target would compensate for the years below 2%.

This framework explains why the Fed took so long to react and raise interest rates. At the time, inflation was described as "transitory," and this mistake led to inflation rising to 9% in the summer of 2022. Obviously, this approach drew a lot of criticism from both outside and inside the Fed.

The conclusion from all this is that central bankers are still traumatized by their previous mistakes and are always trying to adopt policies that will prevent them from repeating them. But in the meantime, the framework is changing (the dynamics of the labor market and inflation), and wanting to avoid past mistakes at all costs may actually set the stage for future failures.

In 2022, the Fed's delay forced it to raise rates aggressively, with increases of 50 and then 75 basis points. That year, one moment marked the Fed's determination to bring inflation back to 2% at any cost: the Jackson Hole symposium. Jerome Powell delivered a brisk eight-minute speech promising nothing less than blood, sweat, and tears. It was a moment that left observers reeling.

While we won't venture to predict the content of Friday's speech, we can at least imagine that Jerome Powell will take more time this year. This will be his last speech in Jackson Hole before the end of his term, and an opportunity for him to defend his record.