A frozen factory, halted production lines, suffocated suppliers-and, at the center, a manufacturer trying to restart the engines. Over a month after the "cyber incident" was revealed on September 2, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is working to restart production with public funding: a £1.5bn safety net provided by UK Export Finance (UKEF) to reassure banks and unlock the credit that workshops and subcontractors are lacking.

Why is the state taking action? Because the risk is systemic. JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, has 34,000 direct employees, 120,000 more in the supply chain, and nearly one in three vehicles assembled in the UK last year—just behind Nissan. When such a major player shuts down for a month, the disruption spreads like wildfire: behind the tier 1 suppliers are tiers 2, 3, and 4 with tiny cash reserves, which also supply other manufacturers. The cyberattack forced the group to shut down its systems and production. The cost of this shutdown amounts to £50m (€57.2m) per week in lost production, according to the BBC.

Hence the urgent need for a financial bridge. In concrete terms, JLR is finalizing a loan from HSBC, MUFG, and NatWest, backed by the UKEF guarantee. At the same time, the group has already secured a £2bn credit line from Standard Chartered Bank, Citigroup, and MUFG. The goal is to replenish working capital, pay in advance for components usually purchased on credit, and restart the pump.

What we know—and don't know—about the attack. On September 2, JLR shut down its IT systems and acknowledged a "cyber incident." Since then, neither the company nor its parent company has provided any technical details: entry point, malware, exfiltration? Radio silence. All that remains are strange claims and rumors published online. On Telegram, a group calling itself Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters published screenshots in early September that they claimed were from JLR's internal systems.

At KELA's Cyber Intelligence Center, caution is the order of the day: as long as no victims confirm the claims and no databases have been exfiltrated and exposed, the default position remains skepticism. Why are these aliases causing such a stir? Because they are playing with very real ghosts. Lapsus$, now silent, has made some resounding hits: Uber (2022), Rockstar Games (2023). Their signature? Total control of networks, deployment of ransomware, organized paralysis... and a bill in bitcoins. Their entry point? Social engineering, the art of tricking an employee over the phone, by email, or by text message, until they get the key that unlocks the infrastructure. Their profile?

Let's return to JLR with one certainty that has emerged: the manufacturer did not have cyber insurance at the time of the incident. This has fueled criticism of digital risk preparedness and management, as the economic cost continues to rise.

In financial terms, the mechanics of the guarantee are well known. UKEF does not lend money: the public agency grants banks a partial guarantee—up to 80% of the risk—on cash or investment loans granted to a major exporter. Taxpayers are only exposed in the event of default, a risk that analysts consider "unlikely." In exchange, UKEF charges a risk premium, which is included in the interest rate paid by the borrower. The precise terms remain confidential, as is always the case with these matters. This is not the UK's first attempt: in July, Ford obtained an £800m UKEF guarantee on a £1bn loan for its transition to electric vehicles; meanwhile, SeAH Wind UK received £590m for an offshore wind farm in Teesside in 2023-24. The logic of strategic interest: where banks hesitate, the state steps in.

However, the operation is not without controversy. Economists are waving the flag of "moral hazard": if the public backstop becomes predictable, other companies could decide not to insure themselves against cyber risks or take a more lax approach to risk management, counting on a bailout.

What now? If the line covered by UKEF closes as planned, JLR should first pay its Tier 1 partners in cash. But at the bottom of the pyramid, the pain remains. Moody's has downgraded the outlook for parent company Tata Motors from positive to negative, estimating that a return to normal "will likely take several months."

For JLR, the cyber shock comes on top of an already difficult situation. In 2024, the group sold around 430,000 vehicles, but 2025 began with a tariff wall on the US side: customs duties decided by Donald Trump, initially 27.5%, then 10% after an agreement between London and Washington. In April, faced with this tax, JLR suspended deliveries to the US market. At the beginning of July, quarterly volumes were down sharply: demand shifted, the mix deteriorated, and the US lever—a key high-margin market—was no longer working.

Then came the social cost. A few days later, the manufacturer announced up to 500 management job cuts in the UK, representing 1.5% of its British workforce. This is a classic sign of a cost crisis: when market access prices rise and systems falter, the structure is streamlined to save cash flow.

A month after the shock, the equation remains the same: an opaque cyberattack, an exposed industry, and a government acting as a buffer. It remains to be seen whether public oxygen will be enough to restart the machine... and whether the lesson—risk governance, insurance, digital hygiene—will truly be learned.