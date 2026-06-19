Japan gives the green light to Sanofi's Sarclisa SC in multiple myeloma

Sanofi says Japan's Ministry of Health has granted approval for the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Sarclisa (isatuximab), in combination with standard approved treatment regimens for multiple myeloma (MM).

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/19/2026 at 07:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The approved indications for Sarclisa SC in Japan include its use in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd), or with carfilzomib, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory MM (R/R MM), as well as in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (VRd), for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).



This approval, the second worldwide for Sarclisa SC after the European Union's, is based on several studies, including the pivotal phase 3 IRAKLIA trial, which showed efficacy and pharmacokinetics non-inferior to Sarclisa administered intravenously (IV).



"In recent years, the number of new MM diagnoses has risen steadily in Japan, creating a need for new therapeutic approaches, particularly in the frontline setting. MM is the third most common hematologic malignancy in Japan," Sanofi notes.



The French pharmaceutical giant adds that a marketing authorization application for the CirCLIQ wearable injector (on-body injector, OBI), based on the enFuse platform and submitted by Enable Injections, is currently under review in Japan.



"If approved, Sarclisa SC could become the first cancer treatment delivered using a wearable injector, and the first multiple myeloma treatment available in Japan both as an SC version via a wearable injector and by manual injection," it adds.