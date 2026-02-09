Jarir Marketing Company has hit a historic revenue milestone in FY 25. While the rise of official Apple stores and e-commerce giants create a competitive squeeze, Jarir is fighting back with ultra-fast delivery and a "Click and Mortar" strategy. Will these efforts be enough to continue as a cornerstone of the regional market?

From a modest 1974 storefront on Riyadh’s Al-Farazdaq Street to a multibillion-dollar empire, Jarir Marketing Company is more than just a bookstore. Today, Jarir takes care of everything from the latest iPhones to school supplies across the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Whether a student is looking for a backpack, or just someone who likes the smell of fresh ink, Jarir Marketing Company has spent the last five decades making sure they’re the first name that pops into a local's head.

Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) since 2003, they now boast a massive SAR 17.17bn ($4.58bn) market cap. With 76 showrooms stretching across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, they’ve officially transformed from a local stationery hub into a regional powerhouse. But they aren't just winning on the streets—the company is now expanding to the smartphone.

A quarter that was a page-turner

The brand is crushing the digital game, too. Jarir Marketing Company saw its online sales surge 39% in late 2025 by revamping their e-commerce strategy to focus on lightning-fast delivery and a massive online catalog.

They're doubling down on a "Click and Mortar" strategy where their 76+ showrooms will fuel their online speed. By using their stores as mini warehouses, they’re hoping to hit the 2-hour delivery times giving them a massive head over the big e-commerce players.

It helps that these showrooms act as high-margin service centers for technical support and repairs, keeping customers coming back for more than just a checkout button. This hybrid approach is paying off big-time where it matters most—the bottom line.

The jar is filling up

Jarir Marketing Company collected a record SAR 11.4bn in revenue in FY 25—a solid 7% rise from the SAR 10.7bn in FY24. Net profit also rose 7.7%, hitting a massive SAR 1.05bn. Indeed, Q4 was a bit of a wild ride: Revenue soared 13.9% y/y to SAR 3.19bn, up from SAR 2.8bn in Q4 24. Q4 25 profits clocked at SAR 309.8m, outpacing the SAR 275.4m recorded in Q4 24.

However, profits declined by 4.6% from Q3 25 (SAR 324.6m). The reason? Q3 25 had that high-margin "Back-to-School" rush, where they sell high-margin school and office supplies. Q4 25 was dominated by lower-margin phones and tech. Between it costing 14% more to get goods and a bigger spend on marketing and admin, their profit margins took a small hit despite the huge sales.

Looking ahead, Jarir isn't slowing down. They’re planning to open 6 to 8 new stores and are going all-out on the next big tech wave. Expect to see a lot more AI-enabled gadgets and a heavy focus on video games as they continue to dominate the region.

Valuation watch

Jarir Marketing Company is currently trading at SAR 14.31. The stock has shown strong recent momentum, gaining approximately 10.72% in the current year.

With the current trading price, the consensus grants it only about 2.51% upside potential (consensus TP: SAR 14.67). Upside is approximately 11.81% if the stock reaches the upper analyst estimate of SAR 16.

Jarir’s dividend yield is projected to follow a steady upward trajectory, climbing from 5.75% in 2025 to 6.21% by 2027, reflecting the company’s commitment to increasing shareholder returns and its historical practice of distributing nearly all net profits as dividends. Out of 12 analysts, seven have ‘Buy’ ratings.

That squeeze is real

Jarir faces several strategic risks, primarily driven by market competition and margin pressure. Now that official Apple retail stores are landing in Saudi, Jarir’s massive smartphone business is facing some major competition.

Tech giants such as Amazon.sa and Noon are constantly breathing down their necks. Jarir has to keep prices super low, which could eat away at those profit margins to stay in the game. That high-margin "back-to-school" is the company's bread and butter that's taking a hit. As classrooms swap notebooks for iPads and interactive whiteboards, the demand for traditional stationery is cooling fast.